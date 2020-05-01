Sunrise Rotary Club donates protective equipment to Carlisle police

Carlisle Borough police now have a leg up on personal protective equipment thanks to the Carlisle Sunrise Rotary Club.
On Friday, the club donated about 60 pairs of shin guards to the department that can be used for training and operations in tactical, crowd control and SWAT-type situations.
“It’s nice that they’re thinking about the safety of the officers,” said Sgt. David Miller, who is in charge of training, equipment and professional standards. “Shin guards are very practical things to have.”
Though not ballistic armor, the guards are comparable to the protective equipment worn by athletes, Miller said. Each pair protects the legs from just above the knee down to almost the ankle.
“There are different circumstances when officers need extra protection,” Miller said. Those circumstances can range from a civil disturbance to the execution of warrants involving a potentially violent suspect.
Club member Cindy Ayers spearheaded the effort to donate the new or slightly used shin guards to the borough police, said Marv Salsman, a past club president.
A military history buff and reenactor, Ayers is retired from the Army and the National Security Agency. She is a consultant at the Army War College. Her connections to the government and military led her to online auction sites that specialize in selling off surplus equipment.
About a month ago, Ayers had an opportunity to buy about 60 pairs of shin guards for $60 total compared to a nonsurplus listed price of $75 per pair.
“Every now and then, I get a good buy,” Ayers said. “I figured there must be something the Rotary can do with them so I put in a bid [for the lot] and I got it.” She received the shipment from the online auction site and placed the surplus shin guards into storage.
Right away, club members thought of the Carlisle Police Department. Years ago, members donated a bite suit for use in training police canine Pedro, Salsman said. The club offered to donate the shin guards and the police department accepted.
“We’re always looking for ways to help,” Ayers said. “I’m glad they were able to use them.” She suggested the Rotary could monitor surplus sites in the future for similar bargains that benefit the community.
“Rotary is service above self,” Salsman said. “We try to practice that motto in all that we do.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
