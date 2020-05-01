Sunrise Rotary Club donates protective equipment to Carlisle police

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carlisle Borough police now have a leg up on personal protective equipment thanks to the Carlisle Sunrise Rotary Club.

On Friday, the club donated about 60 pairs of shin guards to the department that can be used for training and operations in tactical, crowd control and SWAT-type situations.

“It’s nice that they’re thinking about the safety of the officers,” said Sgt. David Miller, who is in charge of training, equipment and professional standards. “Shin guards are very practical things to have.”

Though not ballistic armor, the guards are comparable to the protective equipment worn by athletes, Miller said. Each pair protects the legs from just above the knee down to almost the ankle.

“There are different circumstances when officers need extra protection,” Miller said. Those circumstances can range from a civil disturbance to the execution of warrants involving a potentially violent suspect.

Club member Cindy Ayers spearheaded the effort to donate the new or slightly used shin guards to the borough police, said Marv Salsman, a past club president.