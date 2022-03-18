Sunnyside Restaurant in Carlisle to reopen March 28

Sunnyside Restaurant on North Hanover Street in Carlisle is on track to reopen later this month after years out of the spotlight, according to a post on Facebook.

Staff at Miseno's II Pizzeria, which is owned by Vito and Sue Iannuzzi, who purchased the Sunnyside property in 2015, posted on Facebook that the couple plans on opening Sunnyside Restaurant on Monday, March 28. The Iannuzzis were not available for comment, but the post said breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served, with hours starting at 6 a.m. daily.

Sunnyside Restaurant dates back to the late 1930s, and it had a successful run after the Mallios family bought it in 1948. The Mallios family operated the restaurant until 2010 when it was sold to a man who would close it a year later due to reported financial difficulties.

The Iannuzzis purchased the property in 2015, and in 2020, The Sentinel reported how they were still remodeling the property at 850 N. Hanover St. Some of the work at the time included removing interior walls of the 13 separate dining rooms to create one large dining space, as well as new flooring, restrooms and hood/kitchen system. The remodeling had been expected to take a few months, but that report was before many of the restaurants were forced to shut down due to the pandemic.

