Sunnyside Family Restaurant in Carlisle reopened Monday after approximately two weeks of renovations and a change in ownership.

The business at 850 N. Hanover St. closed for the work and ownership change on Feb. 15.

A Feb. 18 post on Sunnyside's Facebook page listed the Antony family as the restaurant's new owners with operating hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days per week.

Sunnyside was previously owned by Suzanne and Vito Iannuzzi who also own Misenos II, a pizza and Italian restaurant in Carlisle. The couple purchased the building in 2015 after it closed in 2011 due to financial difficulties.

They completed extensive remodeling that included the removal of interior walls that formed 13 dining rooms to create one large open space, as well as new flooring, restrooms and a kitchen system.

Sunnyside Family Restaurant reopened in March of 2022 more than a decade after it closed.

The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

