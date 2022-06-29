Summerfair Peanut Carnival

Here is a schedule of events for Carlisle Summerfair as the event continues this week.
Thursday June 30
- 5:45-6:45 p.m.: Girls Youth Softball Game (Dickinson Park, 1240 Ritner Highway)
- 7 p.m.: All Star softball game (Dickinson Park, 1240 Ritner Highway)
Friday July 1
- 5:45 p.m.: Rain date softball games (Dickinson Park, 1240 Ritner Highway)
- 6-8 p.m.: Free children's fishing derby (LeTort Park, 260 E. Pomfret St.)
- Ages 4-12
- On site registration starts at 5 p.m.
Saturday July 2
- 8 a.m.: Free 5K Run (Mooreland Avenue, Dickinson College)
- Must pre-register by June 24
- Check-in for the race between 7 and 8 a.m.
- 9-11 a.m.: Free mini-golf tournament (Carlisle Sports Emporium, 29 S. Middlesex Road, Carlisle.)
- 10 a.m.-noon: Free family photo scavenger hunt (YMCA 311 S. West St.)
- 9:30 p.m.: Free Stars Burst Over Carlisle fireworks (Carlisle Fairgrounds, 1000 Bryn Mawr Road)
- Gates open at 7 p.m.
- Rain date 9:30 p.m. July 3 at Carlisle Fairgrounds
Sunday July 3
- 5-7 p.m.: Free open pool night (Carlisle Community Pool, 1236 Franklin St.)
- 8 p.m.: Harrisburg Symphony (John Dickinson Campus, Dickinson College)
- Rain/heat site ATS Auditorium, 360 W. Louther St.