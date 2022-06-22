Summerfair cancels two events, finalizes schedule for Carlisle's week of festivities

With Carlisle's Summerfair scheduled to kick off Saturday, the event's weeklong schedule has been finalized, minus two events.

David Dukes, Summerfair's board chair, said the annual Rotary Roast Beef dinner scheduled to take place Thursday at Lamberton Middle School has been canceled due to "a miscommunication."

"We, Summerfair, made a mistake," Dukes said. "Summerfair has listed the Rotary Roast Beef dinner on previous event schedules. We reviewed the event schedule numerous times, but we never confirmed with Rotary that the event was officially happening this year. It was a complete oversight on our part."

The other event to get the ax was Anything DON'T Float, a derby race scheduled to take place at the Carlisle Fairgrounds July 2. This event put a twist on a former Summerfair favorite, Anything Floats, where contestants raced homemade boats in the Children's Lake in Boiling Springs.

Due to the possibility of construction at the lake, Dukes said the board opted to switch to the derby race on dry land, which was then canceled due to "logistical issues and a lack of participation."

"The site we planned on having the event at is no longer available to us and to find an alternate site and provide the needed logistics is something we can’t pull off given the limited time we now have," he said.

The fair, which runs from Saturday through July 3 will still include a variety of popular events from years past, such as an opening ceremony, a craft show, the Jim Thorpe track & field meet and the peanut carnival.

Dukes expressed his thanks to sponsors and fellow board members for their work to bring the fair back for it's 45th year.

"We are pleased with the scheduled events and look forward to Summerfair being back after two years off due to COVID," he said.

Summerfair's schedule of events can be found online at carlislesummerfair.org.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.