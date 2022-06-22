 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summerfair cancels two events, finalizes schedule for Carlisle's week of festivities

Rotary Roast Beef Dinner (copy)

The Carlisle Rotary Club's annual Roast Beef Dinner at Lamberton Middle School that has previously kicked off Summerfair is one of two events that have been cancelled this year.

 Sentinel File

With Carlisle's Summerfair scheduled to kick off Saturday, the event's weeklong schedule has been finalized, minus two events.

David Dukes, Summerfair's board chair, said the annual Rotary Roast Beef dinner scheduled to take place Thursday at Lamberton Middle School has been canceled due to "a miscommunication."

"We, Summerfair, made a mistake," Dukes said. "Summerfair has listed the Rotary Roast Beef dinner on previous event schedules. We reviewed the event schedule numerous times, but we never confirmed with Rotary that the event was officially happening this year. It was a complete oversight on our part."

The other event to get the ax was Anything DON'T Float, a derby race scheduled to take place at the Carlisle Fairgrounds July 2. This event put a twist on a former Summerfair favorite, Anything Floats, where contestants raced homemade boats in the Children's Lake in Boiling Springs. 

Due to the possibility of construction at the lake, Dukes said the board opted to switch to the derby race on dry land, which was then canceled due to "logistical issues and a lack of participation."

"The site we planned on having the event at is no longer available to us and to find an alternate site and provide the needed logistics is something we can’t pull off given the limited time we now have," he said.

The fair, which runs from Saturday through July 3 will still include a variety of popular events from years past, such as an opening ceremony, a craft show, the Jim Thorpe track & field meet and the peanut carnival.

Dukes expressed his thanks to sponsors and fellow board members for their work to bring the fair back for it's 45th year.

"We are pleased with the scheduled events and look forward to Summerfair being back after two years off due to COVID," he said.

Summerfair's schedule of events can be found online at carlislesummerfair.org

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Schedule of events

Here is a schedule of events for Carlisle Summerfair. Those labeled with an asterix will involve a cost.

​Saturday June 25

  • 7 a.m.-10 a.m.: Sertoma Club Breakfast (311 E. North St.)*
  • 8 a.m.: Lions Club Golf Outing (Eagles Crossing Golf Course, 501 Conodoguinet Ave.)*
    • Participate in the 6th Annual Golf Outing “Scramble” at the Eagles Crossing Golf Club
    • Put on by the annual Western Cumberland County Project Fund represented by the Lions Club.
    • Register between 7-7:45 a.m., shotgun start at 8:00 a.m. $70 per person/$280 per foursome.
  • 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: Craft show with food trucks (John Dickinson Campus, Dickinson College)
  • 9 a.m.: Around the Town Bike Ride (Allison Hall Parking Lot, 99 Mooreland Ave.)
    • Must wear helmets and sign waiver
  • 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Children's art activity (John Dickinson Campus, Dickinson College)
  • 12 p.m.-1 p.m.: Carlisle Town Band, (John Dickinson Campus, Dickinson College)
  • 1 p.m.: Baby races
    • No walking babies
  • 2 p.m.-3 p.m.: Thomas Cassell Bluegrass (John Dickinson Campus, Dickinson College)
  • 5:45 p.m.: Opening ceremonies (John Dickinson Campus, Dickinson College)
  • 6 p.m.: Summerfair Concert; Cheap Sneakers, Farm Show milkshakes and food trucks (John Dickinson Campus, Dickinson College)
    • Rain site: ATS Auditorium, 360 W. Louther St.

​Sunday June 26

  • 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Free community day, Trout Gallery (Weiss Center for the Arts, 240 W. High St.)
  • 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Free summer artist series: Seldom Said No (bluegrass) (Thornwald Amphitheatre, 350 Walnut Bottom Road)

Monday June 27

  • 5 p.m.-8 p.m.: Free open pool night (Boiling Springs Pool, 2 Mountain Road, Boiling Springs)
  • 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Free historic Carlisle walking tour
    • Attendees should meet at the East South Street entrance to the Old Graveyard.
    • Street parking available along East South Street, South Bedford Street, and South Hanover Street
    • Learn about several people interred in the Old Graveyard who have a direct connection to the Whiskey Rebellion that occurred in western Pennsylvania.

Tuesday June 28

  • 6 p.m.-9 p.m.: Jim Thorpe Track & Field Meet (Ken Millen Field, Carlisle High School)
    • Free preregistration required: www.carlislePA.org/register

Wednesday June 29

  • 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Free Peanut + Kids Carnival (LeTort Park, 260 E. Pomfret St.)
    • Ages 3- 10
  • 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.: Free talk: Remembering Agnes: Discussion of flooding of June 1972 (Cumberland County Historical Society, 21 N. Pitt St., Carlisle)

Thursday June 30

  • 5:45 p.m.-6:45 p.m.: Girls Youth Softball Game (Dickinson Park, 1240 Ritner Highway)
  • 7:00 p.m.: All Star softball game (Dickinson Park, 1240 Ritner Highway)

Friday July 1

  • 5:45 p.m.: Rain date softball games (Dickinson Park, 1240 Ritner Highway)
  • 6 p.m.-8 p.m.: Free children's fishing derby (LeTort Park, 260 E. Pomfret St.)
    • Ages 4-12
    • On site registration starts at 5 p.m.

Saturday July 2

  • 8 a.m.: Free 5K Run  (Mooreland Avenue, Dickinson College)
    • Must pre-register by June 24
    • Check-in for the race between 7 and 8 a.m.
  • 9 a.m.-11 a.m.: Free mini-golf tournament (Carlisle Sports Emporium, 29 S. Middlesex Road, Carlisle.)
  • 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Free family photo scavenger hunt (YMCA 311 S. West St.)
  • 9:30 p.m.: Free Stars Burst Over Carlisle fireworks (Carlisle Fairgrounds, 1000 Bryn Mawr Road)
    • Gates open at 7 p.m.
    • Rain date July 3 at 9:30 at Carlisle Fairgrounds

Sunday July 3

  • 5 p.m.-7 p.m.: Free open pool night (Carlisle Community Pool, 1236 Franklin St.)
  • 8 p.m.: Harrisburg Symphony (John Dickinson Campus, Dickinson College)
    • Rain/heat site ATS Auditorium, 360 W. Louther St.
