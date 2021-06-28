Summer Follies comes to downtown Carlisle July 10

Described as a mash-up of the old Follies shows, Summerfair and First Night, Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center will present a free Summer Follies event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10.

“People are wanting to get out,” said organizer E.K. Weitzel. “We’re going to have some terrific things.”

Activities including musical performances, nature talks, history lessons, family crafts and more will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church courtyard, First Presbyterian Church’s plaza, Cumberland County Historical Society’s parking lot and pocket park, First United Church of Christ’s plaza and parking lot and the parking garage at the Cumberland County Human Services building.

Much like they do on First Night, attendees will move between the venues to attend performances or participate in activities that will be divided into one-hour sessions. Weitzel advises that they bring a lawn chair.

An ice cream truck from Sarah’s Creamery will offer Penn State ice cream in the JFC Staffing parking lot. Weitzel said she’s also asked downtown restaurants to offer lunch specials during the event.

No streets will be closed for the event, which will be held rain or shine.