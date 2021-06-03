Summer, fall events return to downtown Carlisle after hiatus during pandemic

White is optimistic about this year’s event.

“Artists are slow getting into the show this year but we expect a full show if not a little more this year,” he said.

The borough council also approved the closure of High Street on Aug. 12 for the 10th edition of the Carlisle Downtown Mile to support the programs at the Employment Skills Center.

As he spoke to the borough council May 13, Art Kunst pointed out that runners in the team competition would have been racing at the exact time he took to the podium if it had been a normal year.

“Unfortunately, these are not normal times,” he said.

The committee planning the event thought a race in May would not work based on the state of the pandemic at the time. Back then, vaccines were harder to get and the county was averaging 129 newly reported cases each day.

By comparison, the average daily case count in May was 25.

Though things are looking better now, Kunst said race organizers are prepared if the situation changes.

“Things can go south on us and we need to be aware of that,” he said.