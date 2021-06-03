Summer, fall events return to downtown Carlisle after hiatus during pandemic

The routine business of approving road closures for events at a recent Carlisle Borough Council meeting offered a glimpse of a community returning to some sense of normalcy after the pandemic.
The Ford Parade, Corvette Parade and Harvest of the Arts, all submitted by Downtown Carlisle Association, were among the approved events.
The first of the trio of events, the Ford Parade, rolls out of the Carlisle Fairgrounds and into the downtown at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Corvette Parade is scheduled for Aug. 28, while the Harvest of the Arts will be held Sept. 25.
“As we were able to produce a successful IceFest this past winter, we are very excited about rolling out the Ford and Corvette Parade, Park & Party events this year in partnership with Carlisle Events and the Borough of Carlisle,” said Glenn White, executive director of DCA.
White said the Ford and Corvette parades typically bring almost $500,000 into the downtown. Though the organization is expecting a 20% reduction in participation in the parades this year, they expect to regain those losses in 2022.
Harvest of the Arts is the largest event downtown and can pull more than $400,000 into the economy, White said. In addition to the juried artists, the event features downtown businesses by offering merchants a free space at the event so that they can direct visitors back to their stores.
White is optimistic about this year’s event.
“Artists are slow getting into the show this year but we expect a full show if not a little more this year,” he said.
The borough council also approved the closure of High Street on Aug. 12 for the 10th edition of the Carlisle Downtown Mile to support the programs at the Employment Skills Center.
As he spoke to the borough council May 13, Art Kunst pointed out that runners in the team competition would have been racing at the exact time he took to the podium if it had been a normal year.
“Unfortunately, these are not normal times,” he said.
The committee planning the event thought a race in May would not work based on the state of the pandemic at the time. Back then, vaccines were harder to get and the county was averaging 129 newly reported cases each day.
By comparison, the average daily case count in May was 25.
Though things are looking better now, Kunst said race organizers are prepared if the situation changes.
“Things can go south on us and we need to be aware of that,” he said.
Organizers want to hold all the usual festivities — Kids Alley, the beer garden and awards ceremony — but how they look will largely depend on what is happening with COVID-19 at the time. The beer garden, for example, will move to the pocket park and parking lots of the Cumberland County Historical Society, and Kids Alley will stretch further down North Pitt Street to allow for more room for participants to distance.
If necessary, Kunst said the awards ceremony could be canceled or a cap could be placed on the number of participants. When the event was last held in person in 2019, it drew about 800 participants.
“Those are things we could possibly do if we need to. Of course, we don’t want to, but if we need to we’ll do what we need to do to be able to provide this wonderful community event,” he said.
Early bird registration for the Downtown Mile is open. Details are available at the Employment Skills Center website at employmentskillscenter.org.
The council also approved the closure of Dickinson Alley on June 24 for the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Club in Carlisle.
