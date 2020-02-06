Students sign agreement with Dickinson on Title IX reforms, concluding protest

Concluding a four-day sit-in, Dickinson College students de-camped from the Holland Union Building Thursday evening after protest leaders signed an agreement with college administrators guaranteeing Title IX reforms.
The document lays out a timeline for changes, some going into effect as soon as this month and others to be implemented as far out as next year.
“Anyone who starts a Title IX after Feb. 17 is going to have a much better process, which I’m so happy about,” said Rose McAvoy, the student whose allegation of Dickinson mishandling her sexual assault complaint touched off the student movement.
The agreement was the culmination of several days of back-and-forth between student activists and Dickinson administrators over student demands, which began to take shape at a student meeting on Jan. 31.
The day prior, McAvoy had published an op-ed in the student newspaper, the Dickinsonian, detailing her Title IX investigation and the ways she felt the college had botched the process.
Title IX refers to federal statutes requiring colleges that accept federal funding to take certain measures against gender discrimination, including responding to sexual assault and harassment complaints.
Every one of the 17 points listed by student activists was addressed, McAvoy said. Dickinson’s administration conceded entirely on some, while meeting students part-way on others.
Holding back tears after the agreement was signed by Dickinson Provost Neil Weissman at Old West, McAvoy said she was “really proud” of the way student negotiators held their ground despite the college’s desire to equivocate.
“Everything we asked for was addressed in one way or another,” McAvoy said.
Weissman gave a brief statement after the signing, thanking McAvoy and the student protesters for their dedication.
“As a result, we’re a better and safer community,” Weissman said.
The agreement comes after hundreds of Dickinson students participated in the Holland Union Building sit-in, some around the clock, covering the campus’ central atrium in signs with demands about sexual assault prevention and reform.
The changes that are to be most immediately implemented — on or before Feb. 17, according to the document signed Thursday — address some of the major issues raised by McAvoy in her case, for which she received apologies from the college, she said.
“Neil Weissman has apologized several times for several aspects of the case,” McAvoy said.
Those immediate changes include mandatory expulsion for any individual found responsible for more than one sexual assault complaint, or for a single rape incident. The college will also explicitly define different sexual misconduct offenses in its written policy and codify a range of sanctions.
McAvoy’s alleged attacker was given six months of probation by Dickinson after the college’s investigation of her Title IX complaint found that there was “sufficient information, based upon a preponderance of evidence” to conclude that he had committed a violation, according to Dickinson’s written response to McAvoy in July 2018.
The effect of the probation was “just a warning,” McAvoy said, despite the serious nature of her claim.
Her Title IX case stemmed from an incident in October 2017 in which the student forced himself on top of her, kissing her and removing some of her clothing without her consent, McAvoy said.
Dickinson has also committed to immediately setting a timeline of 60 days for all future Title IX investigations, unless the college can indicate “extenuating circumstances” that would require a longer timeframe, and the parties are notified of such in writing.
McAvoy’s investigation took seven months, during which “there would be long periods of time where they wouldn’t tell me what was going on,” she said.
During those months, McAvoy said she also believes two other students were victimized by the same man. One student, Lissy Gold, said the man had stalked and harassed her in January 2018 after she rebuffed his sexual advances.
Critically, the college will also change its policy by Feb. 17 to reflect that no-contact orders in a Title IX complaint cannot be lifted without the written consent of the parties involved; at the end of McAvoy’s case she was told that the college was lifting the no-contact order on her alleged attacker, despite simultaneously finding that there was every reason to believe he was at fault.
Dickinson will also codify, by Feb. 17, that it will provide copies of all Title IX investigation materials to the parties involved, including interview recordings or transcripts and the final report.
In McAvoy’s case, she was refused access to interview materials, which she said made it hard to appeal parts of the final report that didn’t include her full statements.
“You basically had to trust Dickinson’s interpretation of your interview,” she said, adding that when she challenged the report, her attacker accused her of changing her story.
“I didn’t change my story, Dickinson changed my story,” McAvoy said. “That can’t happen ever again.”
Over the longer-term, the college will hire a full-time Title IX investigator by July 2021, and in that same timeline “explore the feasibility” of creating a legal fund for students to obtain counsel in Title IX cases.
As of next month, the college will also begin providing monthly updates on its progress in meeting the requirements of its agreement with students.
“I think a lot of us are going to take a day to let it settle in, what we’ve actually done,” McAvoy said. “And then come back to how we’re going to hold the college accountable to sticking to these things.”
