Students sign agreement with Dickinson on Title IX reforms, concluding protest

McAvoy’s alleged attacker was given six months of probation by Dickinson after the college’s investigation of her Title IX complaint found that there was “sufficient information, based upon a preponderance of evidence” to conclude that he had committed a violation, according to Dickinson’s written response to McAvoy in July 2018.

The effect of the probation was “just a warning,” McAvoy said, despite the serious nature of her claim.

Her Title IX case stemmed from an incident in October 2017 in which the student forced himself on top of her, kissing her and removing some of her clothing without her consent, McAvoy said.

Dickinson has also committed to immediately setting a timeline of 60 days for all future Title IX investigations, unless the college can indicate “extenuating circumstances” that would require a longer timeframe, and the parties are notified of such in writing.

McAvoy’s investigation took seven months, during which “there would be long periods of time where they wouldn’t tell me what was going on,” she said.

During those months, McAvoy said she also believes two other students were victimized by the same man. One student, Lissy Gold, said the man had stalked and harassed her in January 2018 after she rebuffed his sexual advances.