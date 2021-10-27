Streets to be closed, parking limited for Carlisle Halloween parade Wedensday night

Parking will be restricted and streets will be closed in downtown Carlisle for the annual Halloween parade.

No parking will be permitted on North Street from Hanover Street to the end of East Louther Street starting at 4 p.m.

Parking will not be permitted on the following streets starting at 5 p.m.:

Hanover Street from North Street to Ridge Street

Porter Avenue from Louther Street to North Street

Spring Garden Street from Louther Street to North Street

North East Street from the corner of North Street past church property to the first property.

Biddle Mission Park driveway and parking lot

The parade will stage on East North Street, Porter Avenue and the 100 block of North Spring Garden Street. Those roads will close to traffic beginning at 5:45 p.m. and reopen at the conclusion of the parade.

The parade will go west on East North Street to Hanover Street then make a left turn to go south on Hanover Street to Willow Street where the parade will disband.

No parking signs will be posted along the parade route.

Main streets along the parade route as well as their side streets and alleys will close around 6:45 p.m. and reopen when the parade is over.

