Carlisle residents may come to see portions of the borough in a new light this year.
The Carlisle Borough Council approved the replacement of the decorative streetlights along High and Hanover streets during its Feb. 1 workshop meeting.
Public Works Director Mark Malarich said this also includes a few borough-owned lights at intersections with traffic signals.
"The existing downtown decorative street lighting was originally installed in the early 1980s and is now over 40 years old," he said. "These fixtures have been a high maintenance item for staff due to their age and the inefficiencies of their electrical components."
Malarich said lights will be delivered about eight weeks after they've been ordered and public works staff will work to replace the fixtures, a process he anticipates will take the remainder of the year.
The change will include a switch from high pressure sodium lights to LED bulbs, which offer a whiter, more directed light
PPL's website.
In addition to a shield on top of each new fixture to help direct the light, Malarich said the borough will have the ability to reduce the intensity of each light if it receives brightness complaints.
While PPL provides electricity for the lights, the fixtures are owned and operated by the borough.
PPL bills the borough for the electricity used to power the lights, something that's measured by meters on the lines that feed the lights, Malarich said.
"The new light fixtures will consume less electricity than the existing fixtures," he said. "Therefore, the total amount the borough pays PPL to power the decorative street lights will go down once the new fixtures are installed. Annual energy savings from the switch from high pressure sodium light fixtures to LED light fixtures is about $50 per fixture, based on current energy costs."
Malarich said Community Development Block Grants will help cover a portion of the cost to purchase new lights, which totals just over $193,000.
The remaining amount will come from the borough's general fund, which covers street-lighting expenses.
Photos: 2023 Carlisle Ice Art Fest
Plenty of families stopped by Downtown Carlisle to view the ice carvings during Ice Art Fest this weekend.
Crowds strolled through downtown Carlisle, enjoying the more than 100 ice carvings featured in the 2023 Ice Art Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Additionally, visitors took horse drawn carriage rides, listened to live music, shopped and took pictures with the attractions. The event runs through Sunday.
Crowds strolled through downtown Carlisle, enjoying the more than 100 ice carvings featured in the 2023 Ice Art Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Additionally, visitors took horse drawn carriage rides, listened to live music, shopped and took pictures with the attractions. The event runs through Sunday.
From crosses to animals to interactive displays, the ice carvings at Carlisle Ice Art Fest ran the gamut this weekend.
Crowds strolled through downtown Carlisle, enjoying the more than 100 ice carvings featured in the 2023 Ice Art Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Additionally, visitors took horse drawn carriage rides, listened to live music, shopped and took pictures with the attractions. The event runs through Sunday.
The freezing temperatures Saturday helped keep Carlisle Ice Art Fest's carvings intact, drawing plenty of visitors to the downtown.
A number of businesses sponsored ice carvings outside their downtown locations during the Carlisle Ice Art Fest Saturday.
Crowds strolled through downtown Carlisle, enjoying the more than 100 ice carvings featured in the 2023 Ice Art Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Additionally, visitors took horse drawn carriage rides, listened to live music, shopped and took pictures with the attractions. The event runs through Sunday.
Crowds strolled through downtown Carlisle, enjoying the more than 100 ice carvings featured in the 2023 Ice Art Fest on Saturday.
Crowds strolled through downtown Carlisle, enjoying the more than 100 ice carvings featured in the 2023 Ice Art Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Additionally, visitors took horse drawn carriage rides, listened to live music, shopped and took pictures with the attractions. The event runs through Sunday.
Crowds strolled through downtown Carlisle, enjoying the more than 100 ice carvings featured in the 2023 Ice Art Fest on Saturday.
Crowds strolled through downtown Carlisle, enjoying the more than 100 ice carvings featured in the 2023 Ice Art Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Additionally, visitors took horse drawn carriage rides, listened to live music, shopped and took pictures with the attractions. The event runs through Sunday.
Crowds strolled through downtown Carlisle, enjoying the more than 100 ice carvings featured in the 2023 Ice Art Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Additionally, visitors took horse drawn carriage rides, listened to live music, shopped and took pictures with the attractions. The event runs through Sunday.
Crowds strolled through downtown Carlisle, enjoying the more than 100 ice carvings featured in the 2023 Ice Art Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Additionally, visitors took horse drawn carriage rides, listened to live music, shopped and took pictures with the attractions. The event runs through Sunday.
As part of the 2023 Ice Art Fest, about 100 ice carvings dotted Downtown Carlisle this weekend.
Crowds strolled through downtown Carlisle, enjoying the more than 100 ice carvings featured in the 2023 Ice Art Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Additionally, visitors took horse drawn carriage rides, listened to live music, shopped and took pictures with the attractions. The event runs through Sunday.
Visitors were able to interact with ice carvings along the sidewalks of downtown Carlisle this weekend.
Crowds strolled through downtown Carlisle, enjoying the more than 100 ice carvings featured in the 2023 Ice Art Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Additionally, visitors took horse drawn carriage rides, listened to live music, shopped and took pictures with the attractions. The event runs through Sunday.
Though the weather was cold, the sun was out to give the numerous ice carvings a new light during Ice Art Fest in Carlisle.
Crowds strolled through downtown Carlisle, enjoying the more than 100 ice carvings featured in the 2023 Ice Art Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Additionally, visitors took horse drawn carriage rides, listened to live music, shopped and took pictures with the attractions. The event runs through Sunday.
Crowds strolled through downtown Carlisle, enjoying the more than 100 ice carvings featured in the 2023 Ice Art Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Additionally, visitors took horse drawn carriage rides, listened to live music, shopped and took pictures with the attractions. The event runs through Sunday.
Crowds strolled through downtown Carlisle, enjoying the more than 100 ice carvings featured in the 2023 Ice Art Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Additionally, visitors took horse drawn carriage rides, listened to live music, shopped and took pictures with the attractions. The event runs through Sunday.
Visitors took plenty of photos posing with the various ice carvings around downtown Carlisle Saturday.
Crowds strolled through downtown Carlisle, enjoying the more than 100 ice carvings featured in the 2023 Ice Art Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Additionally, visitors took horse drawn carriage rides, listened to live music, shopped and took pictures with the attractions. The event runs through Sunday.
Crowds strolled through downtown Carlisle, enjoying the more than 100 ice carvings featured in the 2023 Ice Art Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Additionally, visitors took horse drawn carriage rides, listened to live music, shopped and took pictures with the attractions. The event runs through Sunday.
In addition to looking at the ice carvings, visitors also took horse drawn carriage rides, listened to live music, shopped and took pictures with the attractions of Ice Art Fest.
Crowds strolled through downtown Carlisle, enjoying the more than 100 ice carvings featured in the 2023 Ice Art Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Additionally, visitors took horse drawn carriage rides, listened to live music, shopped and took pictures with the attractions. The event runs through Sunday.
