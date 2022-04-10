Street smart: Carlisle council moves forward with proposed change to Fairground Avenue

Carlisle motorists may soon be able to travel south on Fairground Avenue — legally.

The borough council advanced a motion at its workshop meeting Wednesday night that could eventually allow for the transition of Fairground Avenue between A and B streets from a one-way roadway to a two-way street.

Public Works Director Mark Malarich said at the meeting that in the past Fairground Avenue has been a one-way street, and that the borough code designates it as such. Wednesday night's motion will allow the borough solicitor to draft and advertise an ordinance amending the code.

Malarich said Fairground Avenue has been reconstructed as part of the Carlisle reconstruction project, widening it to allow space for both on-street parking and two-way traffic.

"The intent was to provide additional avenues for vehicles to access the redevelopment site since between A Street and B Street is more of the proposed commercial area, so this puts that in motion," Malarich said.

Construction in that area has already been completed with the exception of the installation of a miniroundabout at B Street and Fairground Avenue, something that is already underway, he said.

"By the time this ordinance goes into effect, if council approves it, the facility will be in place," Malarich said.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.