Stranded box cars, leak of hydraulic fluid closes intersections in Carlisle

Cumberland Goodwill EMS is warning area residents to stay clear of the northwest quadrant of Carlisle Borough Wednesday morning as crews address a hydraulic fluid spill stemming from a problem with a train engine.

According to reports from the scene Wednesday morning, as of 9 a.m., an engine stalled on the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks and was then eventually removed. Five or six box cars were left stranded on the tracks between College and West streets, and another engine was brought in to retrieve them.

Hydraulic fluid leaked onto the street, and crews have closed off North College Street from West Louther to West Penn streets, and North Street from Franklin to West streets.

Crews on the scene said the closure will be in place for "some time" as they await representatives from Norfolk Southern to arrive to start the clean-up.

