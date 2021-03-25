Stations of the Cross observation returns to Carlisle on Good Friday

Carlisle churches will once again host an Ecumenical Stations of the Cross event on Good Friday, April 2.

It’s the 14th year for the event, which returns to the calendar after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of this year’s event is “Overcoming Racism.”

The event moves from location to location in downtown Carlisle. At each location a local area minister or community leader will read a reflection relating the last hours of Jesus’ life, while attendees reflect on and pray to overcome racism in our country.

Beginning with Jesus’ condemnation to death (New Life Community Church) and ending with the reflection on Jesus taken down from the cross and placed in the tomb (Saint Patrick Shrine Church), the participants will sing “Where You There When They Crucified My Lord” as they walk from station to station.

This year, event coordinator Pastor Ryan Brown of New Life Community Church planned the route, which includes new stops at Shiloh Church Education Center and the Carlisle Police Station. Updated community prayers reflect community concerns with a focus on overcoming the sin of racism.

Participants must wear masks, dress for the weather and walking and maintain social distance. A prayer booklet will be provided.