Station Renovation: Bimbo Bakeries USA refurbishes Carlisle nonprofit

Fresh paint, new flooring, electrical work and updated restrooms are just a few of the renovations that have been completed at Hope Station in Carlisle over the past month and a half.

The refurbishing came at no cost to the nonprofit organization through Carlisle Branch of Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Good Neighbor’s program.

Michael Ghetti, Bimbo Bakeries’s director of operations, said the company partners with an organization in the community each year to complete a project.

“They want you to know that we are part of the community,” he said. “We’re just not the world’s largest baking company, but we’re also great partners and great neighbors so that’s why we do it.”

Last year Bimbo Bakeries installed a flagpole and performed landscaping at the Carlisle Chamber of Commerce. Previous projects included cleanup with the borough’s Parks and Recreation department and renovations at the Carlisle Family YMCA.

Safronia Perry, Hope Station executive director, said the work began just after Labor Day and wrapped up Monday morning with the exception of a few minor details.

Hope Station held a soft opening Monday afternoon to debut the renovated space before children return for the organization’s after-school program, which is set to begin Nov. 1.

The impact on the children aided in Bimbo Bakeries’ selection of the project.

“We met with the team here, we saw that they needed a space that they felt welcomed,” Ghetti said. “Kids play a very special part in my life, I’ve got a 20-year-old daughter and I’m about to have an infant son, so it touches my heart and I was like ... the kids need a place, they want a place to do homework, a place to feel safe and I’m like ‘OK, I’m like we’re sold on this one now.’”

Bimbo Bakery training coordinator Beth Shunk said she lives in Carlisle and goes by Hope Station frequently, which turned attention to the needs there.

“We had some other opportunities to look at but this one kind of drew me in because it’s children, number one, that’s my big thing, I love kids,” she said.

Renovations focused mainly on the organization’s general room where kids spend the most time. The newly painted blue space now includes comfy chairs situated in a reading nook.

It was difficult for Perry to pinpoint which renovation was most exciting to her, but she ultimately settled on the bathroom next to the general room, saying it now contains a new sink, a new toilet and a new urinal.

Ghetti said Bimbo Bakeries allots a certain amount of money for each project depending on the size of the facility, and anything above that required them to be resourceful.

“BBU partners with the community, our vendors and contractors partner with us and we have this great bond, that’s the only way this would work,” he said.

The budget for this project was about $8,000, Ghetti said.

“We had to get a lot of donations and a lot of these volunteers ... donated their time and supplies,” he said. “We were somewhere around $60,000 into this project, all in. We couldn’t do it without these volunteers and these contractors.”

Perry was grateful for Bimbo Bakeries and the construction workers who completed the renovations.

“I feel like thank you isn’t enough,” she said. “When you do this kind of work sometimes it can be a thankless job and you start to feel like ... are people really believing in us and believing in what our mission is and what we’re trying to do, and then to have a company to reach out to you and say ‘We want to come and do a project in your building,’ and then come in and just do so much and beautify the space for our kids is just amazing.”

Perry said Bimbo Bakery did “fabulous” work on the facility, going “over and beyond.”

“I’m excited about the kids coming in and being in the space, I feel like they’re really going to like it,” she said.