State's injunction hearing against Carlisle Events delayed to Friday

Covey further indicated she was skeptical of the state’s argument that an immediate injunction was needed Thursday given that the state had waited until Wednesday morning to file its case.

Wolf’s administration has known about the issue since at least June 9, according to the health department’s own legal brief, when Carlisle Events inquired with the state Department of Community and Economic Development about obtaining a waiver for Spring Carlisle.

The health department has argued that this is an admission by the show promoter that it knew its event was a violation of the health department’s tiered COVID-19 social distancing plan, which limits gatherings to 250 people in “green phase” counties, such as Cumberland County.

Covey expressed doubt, however, that the health department did not know until this week of Carlisle Events’ plan to move forward without at DCED waiver.

“I do question the emergent nature of the matter based on the department’s own actions,” Covey said.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Carlisle Events argued that the health department’s COVID-19 order was both being haphazardly applied, and was fundamentally outside the power of the state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.