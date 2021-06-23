 Skip to main content
'Stars Burst over Carlisle' fireworks show to return July 3
Carlisle

'Stars Burst over Carlisle' fireworks show to return July 3

Stars Burst Over Carlisle 2019

Fireworks light up the sky in 2019 during the Stars Burst Over Carlisle show.

 Sentinel file
Video: Stars Burst Over Carlisle fireworks
Video: Stars Burst Over Carlisle fireworks

After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the annual fireworks show last year, Carlisle Borough will bring back "Stars Burst Over Carlisle" on Saturday, July 3.

This year's show will celebrate the Carlisle community's health and resilience through the public health crisis, according to organizers.

“We recognize that this has been an unprecedented year," said Mayor Tim Scott and Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz in a joint statement. "It seems most fitting to now pay tribute and celebrate together our community’s health and resilience by bringing back Carlisle’s traditional fireworks event, Stars Burst Over Carlisle.”

The two officials mounted a fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $15,000 to $25,000 through corporate sponsorships to help fund the annual fireworks.

“We wish to thank Carlisle Events for hosting this year’s event, as well as our corporate sponsors, volunteers and emergency services who have made this year’s event possible,” Scott said.

Gates at the Carlisle Fairgrounds will open at 7 p.m. July 3 ahead of the 9:30 p.m. fireworks show. A DJ will provide entertainment, and there will be concession stands offering food and drinks at the fairgrounds. The event at the fairgrounds is free.

