St. John's Episcopal Church cookie sale returns Friday in Carlisle

Residents will be allowed back inside St. John's Episcopal Church in Carlisle for this year's Cookie Sale Friday, though cookies will remain in only pre-filled boxes.

Though the "Cookie Walk" formerly allowed residents to fill up boxes with their preferred cookies, COVID-19 stopped the annual event in 2020 and temporarily changed that format in 2021.

The sale last year was only drive-thru, but customers this year can either choose to drive up the Irvine Row alley and purchase boxes of cookies or come to the church's parish hall to get them in-person, said Lauren Till, a member of the church's Cookie Walk committee.

"There are no pre-orders this year, but we can allow people inside," she said. "We've never slowed down. I think we have a reputation in the community for our homemade cookies."

Volunteers help bake the cookies that go on sale each year, and Till said that means the church gets a different variety each year. While they suggest that not everybody make chocolate chip cookies, the bakers are mostly left to their own devices and turn in anything from peanut butter cookies with a Hershey kiss to Venetian layer cookies.

Recipes for dog biscuits are also posted at the church to help volunteers make something edible for furry friends this holiday season.

Though the set-up of the Cookie Sale has changed this year, the prices haven't. Pre-filled boxes will again be sold for $15 for a small box, $20 for a medium box, $25 for a large box and $5 for doggie treat bags.

The sale will run from noon to 3 p.m. Friday or when the boxes are sold out.

Till expects the cookies to be sold out this year.

"We typically sell out from year to year," she said. "It's always good to get here early. We've been doing this now for 12 years or more. It's for the nonbakers looking to get homemade cookies for the holidays without the dirty kitchen."