Carlisle

Square Bean closes doors for good in Carlisle

Square Bean Closed

Square Bean was at 25 W. High St. in Carlisle.

 Maddie Seiler

It seems that Square Bean regulars will have to find somewhere else to get their coffee fix.

The coffee shop in downtown Carlisle has closed its doors for good, according to a report by the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities

Authority Community & Business Development Manager and Communications Manager Rebecca Yearick said the West High Street shop has been closed intermittently since March 2020.

A June 12 post on Square Bean's Facebook page said the restaurant was closed to deal with a COVID-19 issue. 

Carlisle was Square Bean's second location, Yearick said. The coffee shop also operates out of Dillsburg, although a voicemail message at that location says it's currently closed due to COVID-19 and that it will open as soon as possible. The owner could not be reached for comment.

Yearick's report said the tenant and landlord at the Carlisle location are negotiating the lease, which ends in 2024, and the unit is not being shown until those negotiations are complete. However, the landlord has been approached by individuals interested in the property.

"It’s on a great location," she said. "It’s on the very fashionable West High Street block." 

She said the authorities' mission is to use the space for retail or a restaurant for the "core downtown."

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

