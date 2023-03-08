Carlisle is hatching plans to make keeping chickens more accessible for residents.

Jared Woolston, director of sustainable community and economic planning, addressed possible modifications to Carlisle’s chicken keeping ordinances during the borough council’s workshop meeting March 1.

These include the removal of the borough’s current minimum lot size for chicken keeping and a reduction in the required separation distance between a coop and residential structures.

The borough code specifies that keeping chickens is permitted on residential lots that are 5,000 square feet or more and requires a 60-foot separation distance.

“If we get rid of that (minimum lot size) and we keep separation distance, we really haven’t taken anything away from the program in terms of the presumed protection that you get from minimum separation distance,” Woolston said.

He recommended reducing the separation distance to 30 feet. He said thatwould still allow staff members to address any nuisance issues that arise.

Looking at several other communities, Woolston said he found two that required a separation distance: Ephrata at 25 feet and State College at 30 feet.

“Staff really can’t judge whether or not a 30-foot setback or a 60-foot setback are really going to have a measurable impact on disease control or nuisance mitigation, but as staff you still want to acknowledge that community had some sense of protection through a setback and also acknowledge that other communities had adopted setbacks,” he said.

Woolston also recommended removing the borough’s standard $50 “keeping of chickens” permit and annual renewal, though chicken coops or shelters would still require a zoning permit as an accessory structure. The final change he suggested was to clarify that coops must meet the borough’s accessory structure setback requirements and may not be placed in the front yard.

During the meeting, Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis read a letter from Carlisle residents interested in keeping chickens who didn’t meet the minimum lot size requirement.

Carlisle resident Traer Beaudette said she was denied a permit last year because she didn’t meet the 60-foot separation distance requirement.

“I just so appreciate the borough looking at this because you can’t turn on the news now without thinking about food sources and just being sustainable, so this is great that our community is looking at this,” she said. “I’m very excited about that.”

Woolston said he conducted a spot check analysis on portions of the borough that determined the potential changes could improve the chicken keeping in the borough.

Borough code states that residents may keep a maximum of four chickens — none of them a rooster — coops or shelters must be fully enclosed with wire mesh. Carlisle does not permit free ranging chickens.

“There seems to be some sense from the scientific community and bureaucrats that keeping wild birds from chickens has some merit,” Woolston said. “Migratory birds sometimes carry disease, they come around and interact with the chickens and if the chickens catch the disease then they sort of enter the food web, thus spreading disease.”

Landis said additional aspects of chicken-keeping regulations could be examined in the future, but these recommendations seem to address what has prevented residents interested in having chickens from legally obtaining them.

However, Carlisle residents shouldn’t count their chickens before they’ve hatched; Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said the changes to the borough’s chicken-keeping ordinances will likely be considered in April.

