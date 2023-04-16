Carlisle Events' annual car shows return this year with Spring Carlisle's arrival this week.

The show will run Wednesday to Sunday at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. While the annual flea market show is known to attract those looking for car parts and accessories, the event also features the Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction.

The two-day classic and collector car auction will run Thursday and Friday, with a special auction Friday of the 100th Corvette created — a 1953 Corvette that comes with a documentation of ownership all the way back to Cyrus Rowlett Smith, the founder and CEO of American Airlines, according to Carlisle Events.

This year, Carlisle Auctions will also have a number of other consignments, including those in the Robert Metzgar Collection, which includes vehicles dating back to 1926.

For more information about the event, visit CarlisleEvents.com. Single-day tickets are $11. The event is free for children 12 and younger, and all spectators are admitted free on Sunday.