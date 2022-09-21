Spoons Café in Carlisle pushes back B Street opening, closes Pomfret Street location

Spoons Café is now anticipating a December opening at its B Street location in Carlisle, the business posed on Facebook Monday.

The business, known for its homemade soups and paninis, closed its Pomfret Street location Sept. 17.

In August, Spoons announced its plan to move from 57 W. Pomfret St., to 333 B St., in Carlisle, the former location of South Side Deli. Owner Patrick LeBlanc told The Sentinel in August he was considering a "straight transition," or closing one day at Pomfret Street and opening the next at B Street, around the end of September or beginning of October.

However, ongoing construction for the installation of a roundabout at B Street and North College Street means limited access to the building, LeBlanc said as an explanation for the delay. This construction is estimated to be completed by mid-to-late December.

In the meantime, Spoons' Army Heritage and Education Center location at 950 Soldiers Drive in Carlisle remains open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast and lunch.

LeBlanc said the café opted to move from Pomfret Street because the building is for sale. He said that when they open, Spoons Café at B Street will offer extended dinnertime hours, as well as additional menu options, including French fries and burgers, and an expanded grilled cheese line.