Spoons Café announces relocation in Carlisle with expanded menu, hours

"It's going to be a lot of work."

That's how Spoons Café owner and cook Patrick LeBlanc describes his restaurant's upcoming move, especially considering he anticipates a "straight transition" where he closes one location one day and opens his new location the next.

LeBlanc estimates the move from his current 57 W. Pomfret St. location to 333 B St. in Carlisle to take place sometime around the end of September or beginning of October. The B Street building was formerly occupied by South Side Deli, which left at the end of June to open its doors at the former Scalles site at 2 York Road in mid-July.

LeBlanc said he is making the move because Spoons Café's current building is up for sale. Spoons also features a second location at the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center which opened in February 2021.

Spoons is known for its homemade soups and paninis as well as healthier eating options that avoid the use of processed lunch meats, nitrates or MSG. The new location will feature an expanded menu, one that LeBlanc said will add about 30% growth. New items include French fries and burgers, as well as an expanded grilled cheese line.

The new location will also offer extended hours, LeBlanc said. The restaurant is currently open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. LeBlanc plans to add evening hours that would allow Spoons to remain open until 7 p.m.

LeBlanc said he hopes the change of location will bring in new clientele in area and that loyal customers will continue to "spoon" with them, as the business' logo says, across town.