Special Delivery: Carlisle nonprofit receives Amazon donation in honor of Women's History Month

For online shoppers, excitement surrounds the sight of an Amazon delivery van’s arrival, and the two Amazon vans that pulled up in front of Safe Harbour in Carlisle Tuesday afternoon were no exception.

The vans contained a combined 139 boxes, all filled with donations from Amazon to the nonprofit that provides housing, donations made in honor of March, Women’s History Month.

The donation was organized by Women@Amazon one of Amazon’s 13 affinity groups. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the employee resource group works for women and nonbinary people.

“As part of that, the team here regularly goes out in the community and engages with organizations like Safe Harbour to offer volunteering, donations and contributions like that,” Kelly said.

Women@Amazon member Dharti Patel said the purpose of the group is to “empower women in the work place” as well develop leadership skills.

Sheri Straub, a member of Women@Amazon, said donations typically come from items that have been damaged or taken from the building that are still usable. These can include boxes with tears, items that were accidentally sent to the warehouse from other locations that don’t want the item back and items that don’t have a home.

“Sometimes we have lots to donate, sometimes we don’t, so it comes and goes,” Straub said.

Kelly said this donation project ran through March and was done specifically for Women’s History Month.

Amazon gave a wide variety of items that totaled around $8,000. However, the donations didn’t stop there.

“As an affinity group, we had different bins of items that were listed for us to donate,” Women@Amazon member Tessa Kirk said. “Associates donated and then as a company, [the fulfillment center off of Allen Road] decided ... we were going to match dollar value, so we ended up donating over $1,100 in matched items for that group.”

This brought the total value of the donation to $9,100.

“It’s a good thing that we get the things that we don’t need or that people take from the building and we just donate it to these different charities,” Woman@Amazon member Jataya Harvey said. “It’s a nice thing to be able to be a part of this.”

This donation comes as part of larger partnership between Amazon and Safe Harbour. Safe Harbour President and CEO Scott Shewell said the nonprofit at 102 W. High St. received its first Amazon donation in December 2017.

Paula Sue Troutman, an Amazon employee at the Allen Road location, said she restarted the partnership in 2019.

“Amazon only donates to 501©s (nonprofits) and they were on the list of approved places to donate,” Troutman said of why she selected Safe Harbour to receive donations.

Shewell said the donations impact the community on four levels. First, clients at Safe Harbour receive drinks, nonperishable food items and personal care items that they need. Second, Safe Harbour can count those donations as an in-kind donation, meaning it is a noncash gift.

“We need that because we require a dollar for dollar match for grants that we get, so this year there was about $125,000 in grants we have to match with in-kind donations,” Shewell said.

He said the third impact is that Safe Harbour gives donations that they can’t use or have already stocked to other local organizations, including the Carlisle Area Family Life Center and Project SHARE. The fourth is that these organizations can also count the items as in-kind donations.

“These donations ripple throughout the community and we’re just glad that we get to be the one who is the primary point to help them get it to the community,” Shewell said.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.