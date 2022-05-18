South Side Deli announces plans to relocate to former Scalles building across town in Carlisle

About six months after Scalles at 2 York Road in Carlisle closed its doors, there are plans for the building to open under a different, but familiar name.

South Side Deli announced on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that it intends to move its business to the former Scalles location with the intention of opening in mid-July.

Todd Meals, a former owner of Scalles, said his parents, Wayne and Catherine Meals, own the property and will lease it to the deli.

He said the deli, among other businesses, expressed interest in the property shortly after Scalles closed in December.

"Billy [Barnett] from South Side Deli re-approached us and it seems like everything worked out good, he’ll be a good person for the restaurant there," Meals said.

Barnett, who owns the deli, signed the paperwork Wednesday.

He said the deli's current location at 333 B St. in Carlisle will close either June 29 or June 30 to allow time to transfer equipment and set up at the deli's new location.

Location was a key factor in Barnett's decision to relocate his business.

"In my opinion, and clearly if you look at all the responses on Facebook, people agree it’s a great location," Barnett said. "Visibility there is just like outstanding. I didn’t want to pass up opportunity to grow our business in location such as that. Scalles has been like a landmark in Carlisle for a lot of people, so we’re just going to hopefully be able to put our own mark on the town in that location."

Customers can also expect a change in the deli's hours at its new location, with more availability in the evenings and on the weekends, Barnett said.

The menu, however, will remain pretty much the same, with the exception of potential new specials and options that could be added over time.

"We’re not going to reinvent the wheel, Barnett said. "Because we’ve been in business for 14 years, we’ve won multiple awards pretty much every year for our food, so it’s really just a matter of doing what we do here over there with just a little more availability [and] a little more space."

He expressed his gratitude to the Meals family for the opportunity to move the deli to their location.

"I think they’ll do a great job, it’ll be good for them," Meals said. "And I think they seem very excited, so I’m excited for them."

