Participants in Project SHARE's Empty Bowls fundraiser look over a selection of homemade bowls on Monday. Bowls were filled with a variety of international soups made with recipes donated by Carlisle’s Employment Skills Center English as a Second Language classes.
Decorations spruced up the already colorful Empty Bowls event at Project SHARE in Carlisle Monday night.
A variety of handmade bowls were available for those taking part in the Empty Bowls event in Carlisle.
Bree Frampton, left, a Project SHARE board member, serves soup during its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Monday.
Handmade bowls came in all shapes and sizes during CALC's and Project SHARE's Empty Bowls event.
Participants enjoyed a simple meal of bread and international soups as part of the Empty Bowls event that raises funds for Project SHARE.
Eating from handmade bowls, attendees of the Empty Bowls event raised money for Project SHARE while enjoying international cuisine.
International soups made with recipes donated by Carlisle’s Employment Skills Center English as a Second Language classes were handed out to Empty Bowls attendees.
The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser was held at Project SHARE headquarters in Carlisle.
On Monday evening, Joe Kloza learned that the maximum capacity in Project SHARE's headquarters at 5 N. Orange St. Suite 4 in Carlisle sits at a little more than 200 people.
That was the night the nonprofit organization hosted Carlisle Arts Learning Center's (CALC) 31st annual Empty Bowls fundraising event. The fundraiser allows attendees to purchase a ticket and enjoy homemade soup in a handmade bowl for them to keep.
Kloza, who serves as Project SHARE's education and communication coordinator, said the 200 tickets on sale for the event sold out in the days leading up to Empty Bowls.
"These fundraisers are held every year, but they do serve a very important continuing lifeline to Project SHARE in nourishing our community," he said. "Without that support from organizations and firms and individuals, it would be impossible for us to complete our mission."
Mo Madio, CALC's education director, said the total amount raised for Project SHARE at Monday's event will likely be determined by the end of the week. CALC's executive director, Catherine Stone, estimated the event brought in approximately $5,000 for community members experiencing food insecurity.
"This year's event really embodied the vision of how creativity in all its forms and the spirit of cooperation between community members and community organizations can enrich everyone's lives," she said. "By giving and sharing- whether it is food, stories, time, talent - our bowls are never empty; they overflow!"
Empty Bowls featured soups from various parts of the world through recipes provided by Carlisle's Employment Skills Center's English as a Second Language classes. Students in CALC's ArtWorks after-school program collected the recipes as part of their Flavors of Here project, which will be displayed in the center’s Upper Gallery from April 21 to May 27.
ArtWorks! students also served Borscht from Ukraine at the event. Other soups included Chicken Soup from Afghanistan provided by Project SHARE, Harira from Morocco served by the Vegetable Hunter and Split Pea from Lebanon provided by Helena’s Chocolate Café and Crêperie.
In addition, the Wholesome Loaf, a Carlisle bakery, featured a different type of bread to accompany each soup at the fundraiser.
