Soup drive in Carlisle Tuesday to benefit Project SHARE
Those who bring a canned or pre-packaged soup to the Square in Carlisle on Tuesday will get a bowl of free homemade soup during a special event.

The Babes of Wrath Soup Drive and Free Lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Square at High and Hanover streets in Carlisle. Anyone who brings canned soup to donate to Project SHARE will get a bowl of soup from the Kings Gap General Store.

According to organizers, there will be a variety of soup flavors, including broccoli cheese soup. There will also be crackers courtesy of Gilded Door Oil & Vinegar Tap Room, as well as desserts from American Artisan Gallery.

Those who wish to participate are encouraged to bring their own bowl, though insulated cups will be available for those who don't bring a bowl with them.

