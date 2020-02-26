Soup Cook-Off comes to Carlisle Expo Center Sunday

When the event first started, there were professional and amateur divisions. The amateurs are people who just like to cook, while the professionals were anyone with a culinary degree or who worked in a restaurant. Last year, organizers opened a juniors division for those younger than 17 who wanted to cook.

Unlike the adult divisions that receive trophies, the juniors get a trophy and the first-, second- and third-place finishers receive cash donations for a charity of their choice.

“We have chefs, both restaurants and amateur chefs, who come back every year,” Siemon said.

Amateurs are expected to bring five gallons of soup while professionals make 10 gallons. Attendees receive 2-ounce samples of each soup, though restaurants may give larger samples. More than 40 chefs are expected to bring soups.

“Some people go for trying them all and usually fail,” Siemon said.

Guests approach the event in different ways. Some will start with the professionals and move to the amateurs or vice versa. Others will look at the event brochure and pick which soups they want to try.

“If you’re aiming to try all of them in that day, I would start with the bisques and lighter soups first and move into the chowders and stews last,” Siemon said.