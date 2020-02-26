Soup Cook-Off comes to Carlisle Expo Center Sunday

Eleven years ago, Gwen Forlizzi and a friend visited a chowder festival in Rhode Island and came back with an idea.
“Rather than just focusing on chili or clam chowder, she thought, ‘Why not all the soups?’” said Bryan Siemon, Forlizzi’s fiance.
And so, the Soup Cook-Off was born.
Siemon, who helps Forlizzi with the event, said its growth took it from the Park Inn in Hampden Township to the Radisson in Camp Hill. Now, it’s outgrown that venue and is headed to the Carlisle Expo Center.
“It’s the next biggest place to go without all the expense of the Farm Show Complex,” Siemon said.
This year’s event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for the event are $12 if purchased online by Friday. They will be $15 at the door. Children younger than 5 are admitted free. The ticket includes snacks and refreshments.
A VIP package is available that allows guests to enter an hour early and to receive a soup bowl and a soup tray.
The event also features vendors and exhibitors showing cooking-related products, jewelry, clothing and more.
Proceeds from the event benefit the AKT Foundation, which is focused on helping people in need. According to its website, the foundation provides toiletries and other essential items to people. The foundation has also organized the Purse Project in which lightly used purses are filled with toiletries, feminine care products and beauty items. The purses are then given to women in local homeless shelters.
When the event first started, there were professional and amateur divisions. The amateurs are people who just like to cook, while the professionals were anyone with a culinary degree or who worked in a restaurant. Last year, organizers opened a juniors division for those younger than 17 who wanted to cook.
Unlike the adult divisions that receive trophies, the juniors get a trophy and the first-, second- and third-place finishers receive cash donations for a charity of their choice.
You have free articles remaining.
“We have chefs, both restaurants and amateur chefs, who come back every year,” Siemon said.
Amateurs are expected to bring five gallons of soup while professionals make 10 gallons. Attendees receive 2-ounce samples of each soup, though restaurants may give larger samples. More than 40 chefs are expected to bring soups.
“Some people go for trying them all and usually fail,” Siemon said.
Guests approach the event in different ways. Some will start with the professionals and move to the amateurs or vice versa. Others will look at the event brochure and pick which soups they want to try.
“If you’re aiming to try all of them in that day, I would start with the bisques and lighter soups first and move into the chowders and stews last,” Siemon said.
Siemon said guests should expect to see a variety of soups, including more vegan and vegetarian options alongside seafood soups that are made primarily by the restaurants.
“They get creative with the name of their soups,” Siemon said. “If you can think of a flavored bisque, we’ve had it.”
Among those have been apple bisque, watermelon bisque and butternut squash bisque.
According to the event’s Facebook page, guests will see crab tortilla soup from Bonefish Grill, Brunswick Stew from Redd’s Smokehouse BBQ, Corn Crab & Lobster Bisque from Brady’s Restaurant and Pub, Texas Brisket Chili and BBQ Shrimp Bisque from MoMo BBQ Co., Chicken & Rice soup from Safdar Emadi, Tequila Lime Chowder from Flinchy’s and soups from Ted’s Bar & Grill, among others.
“When you get them really competing with each other for the soups, you get really high-quality soup,” Siemon said.
Siemon’s found there’s quite a following for soup. The chefs travel to competitions throughout the area, and guests return year after year. Once, Siemon was manning a vendor booth at a different soup cook-off and saw a couple using the tray from his event to carry their samples.
“When you go back and look at all our pictures throughout the years, you see a lot of the same people,” he said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.