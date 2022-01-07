Snow place like home: Carlisle borough's guidelines for digging and plowing

While the holiday season has come to a close, winter didn't make it's full presentation until 5-7 inches of snow hit Carlisle Friday morning.

Borough officials took that opportunity to remind residents of their responsibilities when it snows.

A tweet linked viewers to a list of FAQs related to the borough’s snow and ice procedures, on the Carlisle borough’s website, specifically addressing the topic of snow removal.

A big part of this responsibility falls to residents who are required to clear their own sidewalks.

“In order to promote safe sidewalks during winter months, the owner, occupant, or tenant of every property in the Borough of Carlisle is required to remove all snow and ice from sidewalks with 24 hours from the end of the weather event,” according to the borough code.

Borough guidelines also recommend residents who see snow that hasn’t been cleared after 24 hours to call the Community Development Department at (717) 240-6930 to inform code officers. People who fail to clear snow can be fined up to $1,000.

Another part of snow maintenance involves the use of plows to clear roads. The borough’s website said plowing can begin when snow becomes 2 inches or deeper, and that plows start by clearing the primary routes with heavier traffic first before moving to secondary roadways.

Residents of Carlisle are recommended to wait to clear their sidewalks and driveways until after plows have passed. That helps prevent plows from moving snow into spaces that have already been cleared. Residents can also clear a space at the front of their sidewalk for plows to deposit snow before driving past the opening to prevent this issue.

Borough ordinances prohibit residents from shoveling snow back into the street.

According to the borough’s public works director, Mark Malarich, the most common issue residents face with snow removal is limited parking.

Residents digging out can have limited options in where they put their snow that doesn’t affect parking. From the borough’s standpoint, travel lanes are cleared first, meaning that finding a clear space to park can become a challenge.

One thing that can happen after a big snowstorm is the closure of parking along certain streets, though Malarich said crews perform nighttime snow removal to help combat that issue.

Malarich said the purpose of the code and procedures is to ensure public safety.

“We intend to provide for roads that are safely travelable by the motoring public,” Malarich said.

According to the borough’s snow and ice procedures, residents can help snow removal by moving vehicles off the street if possible, removing obstacles from curbs and driveway entrances and clearing fire hydrants and storm drains.

Residents can stay up to date with snow removal or other events by following the Carlisle borough’s Facebook page or by checking the borough website.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

