Small gathering welcomes Santa to Carlisle Friday evening

It wasn’t the crowd Santa is accustomed to seeing when he stops in Carlisle in early December.
COVID-19 canceled the traditional parade and the rain changed even the scaled down festivities at the Square. Less than a dozen people turned out to help the jolly old elf light the Christmas tree at the Square.
But Santa’s been around the block, or the globe, as it were, a few times. The changes didn’t seem to affect him at all.
“While it’s very strange and different, or it seems to be, for Santa it’s really not that different. Every year is unique,” Santa said.
He recalled that he couldn’t set up on the Square during During World War II due to air raid rules, and in the 1970s lights weren’t put up due to energy shortages. Santa’s even seen pandemics before. Back in 1918 when the Spanish flu was sweeping across the globe, the situation was similar to what’s happening today with social distancing and wearing masks.
“Great-grandparents would understand exactly what we’re dealing with,” Santa said. “It’s almost exactly the same.”
Jim Griffith, a close associate of Santa in Carlisle, said in 1918 people wanted to celebrate with World War I behind them, but they were still dealing with a pandemic and had to be safe. Celebrations focused on going to church, and multiple candles were put in every window of downtown buildings.
“There were carolers who went all around the streets of downtown the whole night until dawn singing so people could hear them from their windows,” he said.
Santa toned down celebrations during World War II, but after the war Santa actually did a fly-over of the Square, landed at the fairgrounds and then rode the fire truck in. Santa also drove a train almost every night in December.
“They went all out. 1947, there must have been a huge amount of money because they went crazy,” Griffith said.
All of Santa’s stories show every year is different, and traditions take different shapes.
“Christmas tradition varies from year to year depending on what’s going in our lives,” Griffith said.
This year, the celebration at the Square lasted maybe 10 minutes as Santa rolled up to the Old Courthouse in Red 102.3’s SUV, emerging to the applause of those waiting for him.
The group counted down from three to one, and then waited a few seconds before the tree lights finally popped on.
Mayor Tim Scott thanked Santa for stopping by the town.
“I know this is not what we expected or what we like, but we are doing what we can and remember the spirit of the season and what we focus on this time of year — faith, courage, sacrifice, service to country and service to others,” he said. “And also gratitude in the face of suffering with so many of our citizens in Pennsylvania and around the country.”
Jason and Amanda Derr wouldn’t have missed bringing out six-year-old Xavier for anything.
“They would have had to have canceled it completely. If not, we would have disappointed somebody here.” Amanda said, tousling Xavier’s hair.
“He’s been counting out the days all week,” Jason said.
Griffith had a special message from Santa for kids like Xavier.
“He’s not really enforcing the naughty list this year. The kids have been so good and helpful already with everything going on,” Griffith said.
Santa will be back at the Square Saturday for photos from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can sign-in to receive a photo using their name, address and cellphone number. Revelation Photography, with photographer Cindy Strupp, will sponsor photos with Santa again this year.
Because of COVID-19, health and safety protocols will be in place and there will be no direct contact between Santa and the public.
Santa will be making appearances at future locations and times. Log on to the DCA website at lovecarlisle.com for more information.
