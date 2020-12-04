Small gathering welcomes Santa to Carlisle Friday evening

“There were carolers who went all around the streets of downtown the whole night until dawn singing so people could hear them from their windows,” he said.

Santa toned down celebrations during World War II, but after the war Santa actually did a fly-over of the Square, landed at the fairgrounds and then rode the fire truck in. Santa also drove a train almost every night in December.

“They went all out. 1947, there must have been a huge amount of money because they went crazy,” Griffith said.

All of Santa’s stories show every year is different, and traditions take different shapes.

“Christmas tradition varies from year to year depending on what’s going in our lives,” Griffith said.

This year, the celebration at the Square lasted maybe 10 minutes as Santa rolled up to the Old Courthouse in Red 102.3’s SUV, emerging to the applause of those waiting for him.

The group counted down from three to one, and then waited a few seconds before the tree lights finally popped on.

Mayor Tim Scott thanked Santa for stopping by the town.