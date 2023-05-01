It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Nathan Harig

Agency: Cumberland Goodwill EMS

Title: Assistant chief of administration

Time with company: 20 years

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: So after the events of September 11, [2001] my cousin was a firefighter in New Jersey and I just felt a pull. No one in my family other than my cousin had been involved in the emergency services at all. My father was an Army colonel who definitely had taught me the value of service to the community. He was active in the Rotary, he was active in the military, he was active in a lot of nonprofits, so combining those with the family and with September 11, this just felt like a tug towards it, as if it was destined to be.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: There are actually two calls that have really kind of guided my career and the first was a cardiac arrest when I was 16. I had no CPR training and was in the community, it was a family friend and I had no idea what I was doing, I had no idea what to expect and I realized that no one in the community that was around there necessarily knew what to do either, so I really made it a focus to become kind of a company expert on cardiac arrest. It helped me earn in 2019 a 40 under 40 award for sudden cardiac arrest innovation because of some of the training that we do here at Cumberland Goodwill.

That was one and the second was just a memory from a really bad crash that took place on Interstate 81 right near the Walmart area. I just remember standing there and watching everyone with their phones kind of watch as they go by, livestreaming and just kind of ignoring the fact that there was something really bad going on here. And through that, I really made it my mission to engage the media, engage community activists to solve the problem of Interstate 81.

The reason I picked that is I’m really happy that since we had those cable median barriers that I helped fight for them along with a lot of other great people in the community, we haven’t had any of the devastating accidents that we used to have. So I just want to advocate that that should be the whole way up Interstate 81. But it’s a good reminder that what you do not even on the truck, not even on a call but just that advocacy portion can matter a lot for the people in your community, and that’s why I’m here.

