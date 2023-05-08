It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Jordan Bohn

Agency: Silver Spring Community Fire Company

Title: Live-in firefighter

Time with company: 1.5 years

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: It’s kind of been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. I’ve been around this firehouse in particular since I was born, my dad’s been around here for like 20 years, so it’s kind of just a family thing. I kind of got away from it for a little bit and kind of did other things and then came back to this and now I’m kind of doing something that I want to do and love to do.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: I would definitely say the first house fire I was on, it was a couple of months ago in Mechanicsburg. It was kind of like an adrenaline rush for me, it was the first one I’ve actually been on. We were the first ones there so we kind of had the main responsibility of getting to the door and trying to get most of it out. It was just kind of like an overwhelming experience of like this is what I’ve been waiting to do and I finally actually got to do it and it was probably one of the best moments I’ve ever had.

