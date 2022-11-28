Sirens for Service: Firefighting runs in Carlisle Fire & Rescue Service member's family

It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer that call.

Every other week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that reminds them of why they do what they do.

Billy Sellers

Agency: Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services

Title: Interior firefighter

Years with Company: More than two

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: I became a first responder because of my grandfather. This goes back five generations, my great-great-grandfather was a fireman. He helped found the first fire department in, I forget the name of the town [in] New Jersey, and then his son went on to be a fireman and then his son went on to be a fireman and then it skipped a generation and then here I am.

With the holidays coming up, it brings back a memory when we were sitting at Thanksgiving and the tones dropped for a call, a house fire and he had to leave and go respond. I asked my grandmother, “Where’s grandpa going?” She said that somebody needs his help.

So that really stuck with me because you know we think of the golden rule or the platinum rule, whatever you want to call it, you want to be treated how others want to be treated. I always think of if this were me, I would want someone coming to help, and so that’s why I became a first responder.

Q: What call keeps you doing what you do?

A: It’s not just one call, it’s more about the faces on those calls. Just going back to seeing how people want to be treated, I see those people and they thank me for what I do and stuff, but really I don’t do it for the thanks, I do it because they need help and I might be able to help them on probably the worst day of their life.

Say their house burned down or they got in a really bad vehicle accident, me just being able to help them in their time of need really keeps me going.