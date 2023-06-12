It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Randy O'Donnell

Agency: Carlisle Borough and Shippensburg Borough

Title: Fire chief

Time with company: Two years with Carlisle Borough, 13 years with Shippensburg Borough, 43 years with West End Fire & Rescue Company

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: It started actually when I was probably about in second grade. I lived right up the street from West End Fire & Rescue [Company] and I was fascinated by what I'd see. The siren would go off, people were up and down the street, the fire apparatus going up and down the streets; and my mother babysat one of the members of West End's kids, so I was listening to his stories in the mornings when he was dropping his kids off. I went there on my summers and after school, and I got hooked.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: This goes back probably when I was first elected assistant fire chief probably back in 1987. The Shippensburg Fire Department responded to a house fire and we had a family, I believe of three, that perished in this fire, a mother and two children, and it just kind of stuck with me for a while. From that incident I really got involved in fire safety education, public education. I worked with Chief [Charles] Myers from Shippensburg to form the [Shippensburg] Fire Safety Task Force, and that's kind of been like a passion I've had since then.

Sirens for Service: Hear what Midstate fire, police and ems workers have to say about their jobs Sirens for Service features Doug McDonald with Silver Spring Community Fire Company Sirens for Service features Eli Cuadro with the Dickinson College Department of Public Safety Sirens for Service features Jonathan House with Silver Spring Community Fire Company Sirens for Service features Robert Fitzkee with Lower Allen Township Police Department Sirens for Service features Jordan Bohn with Silver Spring Community Fire Company Sirens for Service features Nathan Harig with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Carol Horn with Silver Spring Community Fire Company Sirens for Service features Cassidy Koch with the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety Sirens for Service features Trenton Wise with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Charlie Alleman with Friendship Hose Company Sirens for Service features Kevin Winter with the Silver Spring Township Police Department Sirens for Service features Trent Wenger with Friendship Hose Company Sirens for Service features Katherine "Kitty" Strait with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Theo Arndt with Friendship Hose Sirens for Service features EMT Ansley McFarling with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Andrew Mellott with Friendship Hose Company Sirens for Service features David Schoonover with Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company Sirens for Service features Adam Lepley with Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services Sirens for Service features Wes Gingrich with Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company Sirens for Service features JoEllen Wiser with Friendship Hose Company Sirens for Service features Sean Ryan with Carlisle Fire and Rescue Services Sirens for Service features Jamie DiMartile with the Carlisle Police Department Sirens for Service features Olie Mick with Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company Sirens for Service features Joseph Todaro with the Carlisle Police Department Sirens for Service features Interior Firefighter Billy Sellers with Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services. Sirens for Service features Jeremy Fox with Cumberland Goodwill EMS