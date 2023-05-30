Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Eli Cuadro

Agency: Dickinson College Department of Public Safety

Title: Corporal

Time with company: Five years

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: I became a first responder because I believe that my strong points were compassion, providing good customer service, and being a good ambassador for law enforcement ... I wanted to enter the profession just to make a difference and not to make a difference to the world, because that’s impossible, but if I can just impact one person through knowledge, through compassion, through making contact with them or through helping them, that’s kind of the reason I became a first responder and I’m so grateful for the career I’ve had.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: One of the cases of course that has impacted me recently was here, April 3, it occurred in the Borough of Carlisle. And what had occurred was a call came out over the radio that there was a suicidal juvenile suspect contemplating suicide, at which point the officers got on scene and they realized that there was a language barrier, the language being Spanish.

Myself, being fluent in Spanish, was called upon because they know that I speak Spanish so I arrived on scene to assist them. I arrived at the location, at the residence, at which time I encountered the mom, who spoke only Spanish as well, the whole family, and she advised me that her daughter had a knife to her throat in the kitchen.

I told the mom, “Do you think she was capable of harming herself,” and the mom said, “Yes, from past history.”

So I knew going in there, my idea of course, my hope was to gain a good rapport with the juvenile subject, 13. Once I entered the kitchen area, she had a knife to her throat and I introduced myself.

When people are having mental episodes, it’s very difficult to penetrate their way of thinking into what you want, so you have to have patience, you have to have compassion and you have to be a listener. You have to listen to what they’re saying and try to get them to talk; and the more they talk, the more they will open up.

So this endured for about 45 minutes of me establishing a good rapport with the female. At one point she was very resistant and as time went by, I think she started to realize that I was there to help her, I was not there to harm her. I offered her my services, I offered her my time and I advised her that I would be there as long as she needed me; and I wanted her to understand that I was there for her and I wanted us to get through this together, and I conveyed that message on and on with her.

As the minutes went by, the time went by, I found a soft spot in her speaking about her family and once I established that, I stayed on that subject and at one point she did start to relax her arm and lower the knife to her chest area.

So from there [it] lasted about 10 more minutes and then she started to lower the knife down to her side and that’s when I knew, I said, “Okay, we’re making progress,” and that’s where I wanted to stay focused ... Going into that situation when I had her lower the knife, she actually started to cry and she started to sob uncontrollably, so I let her.

At that time she put the knife down in the sink. When she put the knife down in the sink, I just had her walk toward me and we both had a seat and from there EMS came, they transported her to the hospital, they got her the help she needed [and] pointed out the right resources.

So I continued translating in the hospital for her mom and for her and for the doctors and nurses at which time they went to medically evaluate her while I talked to the mom a little bit and she told me about the story behind it. I understood it was a tough situation that the lady was in and the best part for me was at the end, the mom started crying uncontrollably and I asked her if she was OK, and she just hugged me and she said to me, “Thank you, you saved my daughter’s life.”

