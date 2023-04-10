It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Trenton Wise

Agency: Cumberland Goodwill EMS

Title: EMT

Time with company: 4 months

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: So I had an opportunity at my last job where I could take the class and start progressing my career that way and I’ve always had an interest in EMS but I’ve never been able to get into a class and able to complete that class and now I had an opportunity and so now I’m here. Most of my life I’ve been in public safety and public service, so this is just one other thing I can add to my wheelhouse, so to speak.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: I had a call a couple of days ago actually where we had a female who [said] she had fallen and she had been detoxing from alcohol for a couple of days before that. I was able to talk to her during the transport to the hospital and talk a little bit at the hospital before I left and she ended up agreeing with me and with the providers in the hospital that she was going to go and get rehab and said that sometimes she just needed someone to talk some sense into her, so to speak, so that she can be on the path that she wants to be and from what I understand, she ended up going to rehab.

It just impacted me know that what I’m doing actually is making a difference in the community. We run a lot of things and we do a lot of things and sometimes that’s a virtue that gets lost on us, but something like that kind of reminds me of why I’m doing what I’m going and kind of makes everything worth it.

