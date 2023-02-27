It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Ansley McFarling

Agency:

Cumberland Goodwill EMS

Title:

EMT

Years with company:

1

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: Both my parents have always been in public service, nonprofit community aid, things like that, and so it was kind of natural and also I’ve always loved health care, so it was the perfect combination.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: The call that influenced me the most was probably just a basic, one of your everyday type of calls, but the location of the call was a family living in squalor, bed bugs, trash, things like that. And the best thing about the call was being able to give them resources to get out of that situation and that has stuck with me forever, knowing that I have the resources available to make peoples’ lives truly better long-term

