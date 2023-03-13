Katherine “Kitty” Strait

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: So, we have a lot of tragedy in our world and I thought about this one hard, and I thought you know I’m going to talk about something that was good in a sense. I mean, it’s a tragedy in its own sense, but this actually happened not too long ago. I went on a call with a very sick man and he and his wife had been married, I think it was like 25 years and he had cancer and he was terminal and he was quickly getting worse and they told him he had about 48 to 72 hours left. He was very upset and sad because he and his wife were supposed to renew their wedding vows like three months from then and he wouldn’t be here to do that. So when I left, I called, we have chaplains that run with us, so I called the church that supplies those chaplains for us and asked if he would be available within the next 24 to 48 hours to go over with them and ... renew their wedding vows. So I was able to make that happen for them and I just thought that being able to do something like that for people, not that we get to do that often, but that was just, we get to do little things for people all the time. So that inspires me because the reason why I do this is because I want to help people, I want that more than anything. So that was, even though it was sad in the ending, they were very grateful and happy that they were able to get that accomplished before his passing.