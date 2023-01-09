Sirens for Service: Christmas donation sticks with Carlisle police officer

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Jamie DiMartile

Agency: Carlisle Police Department

Title: Patrol officer

Years with company: 4

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: I’ve always wanted to get into some sort of profession with helping people. I’ve never seen myself at a desk job working at a bank or anything like that, this is something that I’ve always been interested in. I’ve always been curious, you know ‘Where are the sirens going?’ whenever I was little and then I learned what police officers, fire, EMS, what we do and it was alluring. It drew me in.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: It wasn’t necessarily something that I responded to but I helped in the aftermath. Last year at this time (early December), a family here close to our station, the father had a massive heart attack and passed away inside the home. They had just moved in, they didn’t have beds, they were living on air mattresses, they had no furniture, I think there were like three or four kids and now a single mom ... with nothing but the clothes on their back. An officer here, he is now a corporal, he coordinated with a local furniture store to get all this furniture delivered. I went into the home and helped the family clean up, we got them a fridge full of groceries, all new clothes, new appliances and then all new furniture and between us, fire and EMS on Christmas Eve we went and delivered all that. It was incredible and that’s something that will always stick with me.