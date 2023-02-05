It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Adam Lepley

Agency: Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services

Title: Interior firefighter

Years with Company: 3

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: I started out coming here as a vendor to work on the apparatus and one day a chief was out and I asked the chief about joining the fire department and he said anybody can join; join and see if you like it.

Q: What call keeps you doing what you do?

A: There’s not one call in particular that keeps me doing what I do. I mean, it’s all the calls, whether it’s a vehicle accident, house fire, forcible entry or lift assist, you know, we’re called here, we’re here to help people in need at their lowest point, so we just do what we can to help people and their need.

