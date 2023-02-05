It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.
Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.
Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.
The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.
Adam Lepley
Agency: Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services
Title: Interior firefighter
Years with Company: 3
People are also reading…
Q: Why did you become a first responder?
A: I started out coming here as a vendor to work on the apparatus and one day a chief was out and I asked the chief about joining the fire department and he said anybody can join; join and see if you like it.
Q: What call keeps you doing what you do?
A: There’s not one call in particular that keeps me doing what I do. I mean, it’s all the calls, whether it’s a vehicle accident, house fire, forcible entry or lift assist, you know, we’re called here, we’re here to help people in need at their lowest point, so we just do what we can to help people and their need.
Sirens for Service: Hear what Midstate fire, police and ems workers have to say about their jobs
Sirens for Service features Wes Gingrich with Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company
JoEllen Wiser discuses her role with Friendship Hose Company in Newville
Lt. Sean Ryan discusses his role with Carlisle Fire and Rescue Services
Sirens for Service features Jamie DiMartile with the Carlisle Police Department
Watch Now: Sirens for Service features Olie Mick with Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company
Watch Now: Sirens for Service features Joseph Todaro with the Carlisle Police Department
Watch Now: Sirens for Service features Interior Firefighter Billy Sellers with Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.
Watch Now: Sirens for Service features Jeremy Fox with Cumberland Goodwill EMS
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn