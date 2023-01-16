Sirens for Service: Carlisle firefighter seeks to sow hope, reap closure through calls

It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Sean Ryan

Agency: Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services

Title: Lieutenant

Years with Company: 6

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: I became an emergency responder, I mean I think it’s every little boy’s dream at the age of 4 to become a firefighter, ride around in fire trucks and get to go into burning buildings and things like that. I guess my dream became a reality. I come from a long line of members in the fire service, my uncle was a fire chief in the town that I grew up in in Iowa. I went down to grad school, did some stuff in Florida, then moved to Virginia so it’s always been a part of who I am and looking at it since the age of about 14, I haven’t turned back or regretted a minute of it.

For me, it’s the idea of you’re joining a second family as well, it’s the idea that I come down here, I’ve had a really tough day at my real job and I come down here and I can just kind of leave all those worries at home and don’t have to necessarily worry about that, come down and hang out with a great group of guys and men and women and just kind of forget about everything else outside of it and if I had a bad day, if I need something at two o’clock in the morning, I can give everyone a call here they’ll be there and they’ll give me the shirt off their back, right?

It’s truly the brotherhood and sisterhood and that’s what I think keeps me coming back and keep striving to do the best I can, but at the same time it’s serving the members of the community. They call us, they never want to see us but when they do, it’s always on their worst day, right? So it’s always trying to put a little more hope and a little bit more gleam in their eyes, when it is at their worst day and that’s kind of why I joined, to make it better and to pay it forward.

Q: What call keeps you doing what you do?

A: I don’t think there’s just one call that keeps me coming back and doing what I do every single day, I think it’s the numerous calls that come in.

No call is ever the same and a lot of times you go on these calls, you go out the door with these apparatus and you don’t know where you’re going to go, you don’t know what you’re going to encounter and you don’t know the people that you’re helping most of the time. You get there, you fix the situation or you help that individual, whatever it may be and you leave and sometimes you don’t ever get to see or know what the outcome is of the person from that car accident or from that house fire or whatever that may be and so I think the calls that kind of really resonate with me are the ones that you have an opportunity to come back and talk with those people.

We had a call a couple of years ago where we had someone who had severe leg injuries in both legs and they came back and said “Hey, you all saved my life, I don’t have legs anymore, but I’m here, I survived, I was on my way to work,” and so to hear those stories and to hear that gratitude is something that you don’t get to hear a lot and sometimes you always wonder what happened to that individual?

We always talk about it in the station, like “Hey have you heard how so and so is doing,” or “Did they make it, did they pull through” because in that short period of time you build an attachment to that individual even though they’re a complete stranger and you always want the best outcome for them and a lot of times we don’t know them and we don’t have that closure.

So the calls I think that really keep me doing what I’m doing and coming back is knowing that we did everything that we possibly can and also get to hear these little success stories at the end as well.

