Sirens for Service: Call inspires Carlisle patrolman to begin foster parent process

It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every other week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Joseph Todaro

Agency: Carlisle Police Department

Title: Patrolman

Years with Company: 2.5

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: I became a first responder, my dad was a Pennsylvania state trooper, so I grew up seeing my dad in uniform every single day coming home from work. Once I became a little bit older, I kind of understood what he did and what went into the job and that really interested me from a young age and I wanted to do the same thing.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: A call that has influenced me, without going through all the details, it involved two young children and when I say young I mean probably two to three years old, one was a boy [and] one was a girl. We had a long history with Mom and some of the accusations that were made were not fair to the children and the children being such a young age had no voice for themselves and it was really terrible to see that they were going to grow up in an environment like that and not really stand a chance at a solid life.

I have been making some phone calls to CYS (Children & Youth Services) to figure out how to become a foster parent and try to take on a different role in my house. ... I have not finished the process yet, but I definitely got the ball rolling into figuring that out. ... Kids that age don't have a voice and they can't speak up for themselves and say what's going on aside from maybe saying what happened to them or what they see in the house, they can't stand up for themselves.