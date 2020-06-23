Signal work slated for Wednesday in Carlisle is delayed
Signal work slated for Wednesday in Carlisle is delayed

Carlisle work

Signal work will delay traffic at High and Orange streets in Carlisle.

 Sentinel file

Work previously scheduled for Wednesday morning at the intersection of High and Orange streets has been delayed by PennDOT, according to the borough.

A new date for the work has not been announced.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Drivers on the west side of Carlisle should be prepared for delays Wednesday.

Starting at 8 a.m., weather permitting, crews will be installing mast arms and signal heads at the intersection of High and Orange streets. The work will have "significant impact" on traffic throughout the day, according to a Facebook post from the borough.

The borough received a $139,385 Green Light-Go grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to modernize the signal. The project includes replacing the pedestal poles and wires with galvanized poles and mast arms. Video detection at the intersection will be replaced with an infrared detection system.

The changes are intended to improve traffic safety and reduce maintenance costs.

The borough contracted with Atlantic Transportation Systems of Camp Hill for $161,000 for the project.

Coronavirus shutdown delays completion of High Street bridge project in Carlisle

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

