Shutdown of Carlisle and Cumberland County road construction projects averted

An impasse in state funding for highway projects could have put the brakes on 10 PennDOT projects in Cumberland County, including two high-profile projects in Carlisle.
The potential for a shutdown of hundreds of projects statewide was averted Tuesday when state treasurer Joe Torsella said he was prepared to authorize financial support in the form of short-term loans to the Motor License Fund. The fund underwrites highway construction projects as well as a significant portion of state police operations.
The measure gives Gov. Tom Wolf and Republicans in the Legislature time to resolve funding issues while making sure workers continue to get paid through the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
PennDOT warned lawmakers in November that the projects could be halted if a $600 million bond issue proposal were not approved to continue funding the projects.
Sen. Lindsey Williams, who represents the 38th District in the Pittsburgh area, put a spotlight on the funding issue, posting lists of endangered projects on her Twitter account.
The following projects in Cumberland County totaling more than $66 million were on that list:
- Resurfacing on Interstate 81
- Resurfacing on Hummel Avenue/South Third Street
- Centerville Road bridge replacement
- Kunkle Bridge replacement
- Realignment of Gettysburg Road
- Resurfacing on King Street and Ritner Highway
- Bridge replacement on Route 74 over Letort Spring Run (the High Street bridge project)
- Orrs Bridge replacement
- Wolf Bridge replacement
- B Street project, which is part of the Carlisle Connectivity Project.
“Postponement or delay of these projects would have been devastating for the borough, whose citizens expect the state to fulfill their obligations, as they should,” Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott said.
Scott declined to speculate on what happens to the projects if funding continues to be an issue, choosing instead to thank PennDOT, Wolf and the General Assembly for coming up with the solution to keep the projects moving.
“Carlisle, along with many other municipalities statewide, look forward to a permanent fix to statewide transportation funding,” he said.
On Dec. 1, the first day of the new legislative session on which members of the General Assembly could begin circulating sponsorship memos, Williams and Sen. Katie Muth started looking for co-sponsors for a measure that would give PennDOT the authority they need to fund projects across the state.
Scott said it's important to remember that PennDOT, Cumberland County and federal agencies have been supportive of the Carlisle Connectivity Project, pointing to the mix of federal, state and local funding to finance the TIGER Project. That project includes the reconstruction of the portion of Fairground Avenue from the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks north to B Street, installation of a 3-point roundabout at Fairground Avenue and B Street, reconstruction of B Street from Fairground Avenue to North College Street and installation of a 4-point roundabout at North College and B streets.
Rogele Inc. of Harrisburg was awarded the $5,874,007 construction contract by the borough in December 2019.
The contractor expects to finish that work in late 2021, Scott said. The grant agreement with the Federal Highway has a planned completion date of April 19, 2022.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
If you like the strong local journalism story packages like this provide our community, please support our work with a digital subscription.
You can join our community in supporting local news and journalism
As we head into this holiday season while continuing to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, we maintain our focus on keeping our Cumberland County readers informed with local news.
