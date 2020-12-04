Shutdown of Carlisle and Cumberland County road construction projects averted

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Postponement or delay of these projects would have been devastating for the borough, whose citizens expect the state to fulfill their obligations, as they should,” Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott said.

Scott declined to speculate on what happens to the projects if funding continues to be an issue, choosing instead to thank PennDOT, Wolf and the General Assembly for coming up with the solution to keep the projects moving.

“Carlisle, along with many other municipalities statewide, look forward to a permanent fix to statewide transportation funding,” he said.

On Dec. 1, the first day of the new legislative session on which members of the General Assembly could begin circulating sponsorship memos, Williams and Sen. Katie Muth started looking for co-sponsors for a measure that would give PennDOT the authority they need to fund projects across the state.