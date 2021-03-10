Shore-favorite Playa Bowls to open downtown Carlisle location this July

A taste of the beach is coming to the old Wardecker’s building on North Hanover Street in Carlisle.
Playa Bowls is planning a July opening, according to franchise owner Brooke Butler.
Butler, a 2002 Carlisle High School graduate, said Playa Bowls’ signature dish is a blended acai base, layered with granola, fresh fruit and a drizzle of Nutella, honey or peanut butter topped with shaved coconut. The restaurant's menu includes oatmeal, smoothies and juices.
“There is a full menu. It’s not just a fruit bowl. There are other options,” Butler said.
Renovations are going to take some time to do well and correctly because it is such an old building, Butler said. The inside of the building will be gutted. New heating and air conditioning, bathrooms and seating options, including a “fireplace hangout zone” will be added. Out back, there will be patio seating with small fire pits.
“We’re not rushing the process. We just want to make sure it’s a good renovation,” she said.
The front of the building will be transformed from its current yellow and green to a modern look that incorporates the Playa Bowls beach theme, said Butler, who lives in .
Butler said photos of the renovations will be posted as they progress so people can follow along.
The location will be within walking distance for people visiting other downtown locations, as well as for Dickinson College students, employees at downtown businesses, Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet students and people attending downtown events, Butler said.
Butler said she became familiar with Playa Bowls when she vacationed with her family in Stone Harbor, New Jersey.
“Three summers in a row, we ate there every single day and I said, ‘We need this. We need this in Carlisle,'” Butler said.
According to its website, Playa Bowls started with a blender and a patio table at a pop-up stand in front of a pizza shop in Belmar, New Jersey. Six years later, it has grown to more than 104 stores across the country.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.