Sentinel Top Stories of 2022: Downtown Carlisle Association's main street manager talks "new normal" as businesses reopen, events return

It seems ironic that over the past year the use of the word normal has become just that: normal.

People use it to describe the days before March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of life as the world knew it. They also use it as part of the phrase “return to normal,” an ambiguous term to describe the process of drawing ever nearer to what life was like before masking and social distancing.

Stacey Gould, the Downtown Carlisle Association’s main street manager, used the word in another phrase she’s heard tossed around, “new normal.”

For many, 2022 was the first hint of a possible post-pandemic future. While COVID-19 remains, this year many schools kicked off the year in-person for the first time since the shut down, capacity limits were eliminated at local businesses and community events returned after multiyear hiatuses.

With DCA’s finger on the pulse of Downtown Carlisle, The Sentinel spoke with Gould for a look at Carlisle’s return to normal over the last 12 months and an idea of what could be expected in the year to come.

Q1: How does this year compare to the past two years in terms of people getting out and about downtown?

A: This is hard for me to gauge because I wasn’t part of the community before this spring, but I can answer based on comments from the downtown merchants and the other businesses we partner with.

According to the team at Carlisle Events, our Corvette Parade Park & Party was more successful and better attended than it had been in recent years. Many of the downtown merchants reported they had much more success during our Harvest of the Arts festival this year. Our comedy night at the Carlisle Theatre brought in a record crowd on a weekday evening, and there were more than 500 kids that came out to see Santa Claus during the Holly Jolly Jubilee.

Q2: What are the biggest needs local businesses have expressed coming out of the pandemic?

A: The biggest struggle the merchants face is an ongoing employee shortage. Many have had to adjust their hours of operation and number of days open. This is not unique to Carlisle; many small businesses are having this same issue and have had to change their business model to survive.

Q3: How have some of those needs been met or how can some of those needs be met in the future?

A: This is a challenge that doesn’t seem to have an easy solution. The workforce seems to be getting younger and younger and less experienced people are filling positions they may not have otherwise had an opportunity to pursue. The cost of recruiting, training and retaining employees has also increased exponentially. Many companies have continued with a hybrid schedule, allowing employees to work remotely.

Q4: What changes have you seen in Downtown Carlisle as a whole because of the pandemic?

A: [I’ve seen] an increase in seating for outdoor dining, plus permission for open containers in the borough [and] last-minute closures due to staff shortage or illness. Seasonal hours have shortened. Shops are open less days, and bars/restaurants are open shorter hours.

Q5: What do you anticipate next year in terms of the so called return to “normal?”

A: I think we are back to what most people are now referring to as the “New Normal.” There has been a shift in the way we all operate that may never be the same as pre-pandemic. Some events are no longer feasible based on availability of the businesses that participate. The trend seems to be that smaller activities have replaced larger events. There is so much unknown that many people are guessing at what might work as we move forward.

Photos: 40th annual Harvest of the Arts in downtown Carlisle