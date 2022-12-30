Sentinel Top Stories of 2022: Carlisle officials weigh in on the project designed to connect the borough

It was a year of roundabouts for Carlisle Borough.

With the arrival of summer in June, the town debuted its first roundabout at B Street and Fairground Avenue.

On Nov. 21, roundabout No. 2 at B and North College streets opened.

The two roundabouts came through the TIGER Project, one of three parts of the greater Carlisle Connectivity Project to improve mobility both through and around the brownfield sites (the now vacant Carlisle Tire and Wheel, Masland/IAC and AMP Carlisle) located in the northern portion of the borough.

TIGER stands for the name of the Federal Highway Administration grant helping to fund the project: Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery. Work on the TIGER project resumed this year on Feb. 28 after a break for the winter, Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said.

Aside from the installation of the two roundabouts, the TIGER Project included multiple street enhancements in the borough such as improved sidewalks, changes to lighting and stormwater management features like rain gardens. It also involved work on curbs and utility lines in the area.

While the roundabout at B and College streets is open to traffic after being closed for 119 days, Armstrong said the contractor will remobilize in the spring to address final items on the project's punch list and to replace any trees or plantings that do not survive the winter months.

In addition to the TIGER Project, the Carlisle Connectivity Project included the Western Phase or HOP Phase. This part of the work included the extension of A, B, C and D streets from Fairground Avenue to Carlisle Springs Road and repaving and restriping Carlisle Springs Road from North Hanover Street to E Street, both items that were complete before the start of this year.

Work on the third portion of the project, which is known as Project One, is anticipated to begin in 2023. The project involves improvements to North Hanover Street and Carlisle Springs Road including the realignment of that intersection and the installation of the Connectivity Project's third roundabout at the five-point intersection of North Hanover Street, Penn Street and Fairground Avenue.

With the majority of the work on the TIGER Project in the rearview mirror, The Sentinel spoke with Armstrong and Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz for a look at how the Carlisle Connectivity Project has impacted the community and what borough residents can expect next.

Q1: Since it began, how have you seen the Carlisle Connectivity Project impact the community of Carlisle?

Armstrong and Shultz: The TIGER Project [is] focused on roadway improvements, traffic calming measures, intersection improvements, green infrastructure for stormwater and streetscaping. The project scope was significant and took time to complete, which naturally tested everyone’s patience as we navigated alternative transportation routes during construction and dealt daily with construction equipment and activities.

Now that the TIGER Project is nearing final completion and the roads are open, we can see the project as it was envisioned. It is a vision that improves access and safety for vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle transportation. Fairground Avenue from Penn Street to B Street was once a narrow, limited roadway with little pedestrian and bicycling functionality. There were no sidewalks in portions of the area and it lacked traffic calming facilities. It has now been transformed to include a mini-roundabout for traffic calming along with pedestrian and bicycle access.

B and C streets were reconstructed to reconnect the grid system, connecting our neighborhoods. Both streets have significant traffic calming, pedestrian safety and complete street features to enhance mobility for all users, including the roundabout at the intersection of College and B Street. Rain gardens, tree plantings, street lighting and green infrastructure have also been installed as part of the overall project.

The addition of the green infrastructure is designed to help not only mitigate stormwater runoff but improve air quality and enhance neighborhood aesthetics as 90 additional trees have been planted in addition to the raingardens and flow through planters found throughout the area.

The project has addressed failing and unsafe intersections, reconnected traditional grid streets [and] addressed street lighting needs, which have ultimately helped transform the areas into more walkable and safe corridors. The Connectivity Project is basically an integrated neighborhood transportation system that is designed with all users in mind to make transportation safer and more efficient for all: drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Q2: What feedback have you heard about the two roundabouts that were installed?

Shultz: Feedback has been generally positive, although we recognize it will take some time for people to adjust to the roundabouts. They are not the first roundabouts in the region, and we are confident folks will eventually navigate them like second nature.

Q3: What’s been the biggest challenge in working on the Connectivity Project this year and how did the borough overcome or address that challenge?

Armstrong: The major challenges faced with the Connectivity Project were supply chain issues as well as the final coordination of utility relocations that were needed at the roundabout on College Street.

With respect to the utility relocation, we were supported by Rep. Barb Gleim who assisted us greatly in helping navigate the final coordination between the borough, utility company and the contractor in order to ensure that the project stayed on schedule.

The borough also faced supply chain challenges related to lack of available materials (water main pipe and appurtenances). We were able to procure materials through a network of various suppliers in order to meet our contractor’s immediate needs while waiting on the bulk of backordered supplies.

Q4: Looking ahead, what future benefits will the community reap because of the work done as a part of the Carlisle Connectivity project?

Shultz: We will continue to see safer and easier access along the corridors of the project and throughout the reconnected neighborhoods. As the old industrial sites complete their redevelopment projects, which will add traffic, we will already have a solid foundation of transportation infrastructure in place rather than reacting to it. So, one of the most important aspects of the project was its forward-thinking management of the coming development.

Additionally, the reconnection of the grid gives the neighborhoods much-improved cohesion. As we move into the future of the project, I think we are all looking forward to a much more logical alignment of Hanover Street and Carlisle Springs Road.

Q5: What work on the project can people expect to see next year?

Armstrong: For next year, it is currently anticipated that we will go out to bid for the second phase of the Connectivity Project in March 2023. The project’s estimated start date is slated between end of April 2023 to mid-May 2023, with construction taking approximately 22 months to complete.

This phase of work includes the realignment of the Carlisle Spring Road intersection with North Hanover Street and the construction of a roundabout at the five-point intersection of North Hanover Street with Fairground Avenue and East and West Penn Streets to improve pedestrian and bicyclist mobility and safety at the intersection.