Second-alarm fire damages row homes in Carlisle
Second-alarm fire damages row homes in Carlisle

South East Street map

The second-alarm fire was called to the 100 block of South East Street in Carlisle on Feb. 16.

A second-alarm fire was called in the 100 block of South East Street in Carlisle Sunday afternoon, and reports from the scene indicate there is damage to some of the row homes.

As of 4:15 p.m., fire crews were airing out the buildings after putting out the fire, which involved fire companies from Union, New Kingstown, Carlisle Fire & Rescue and Citizen.

One home sustained the most damage, though firefighters were seen entering another home.

Check back to Cumberlink.com as more information becomes available.

