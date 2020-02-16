Second-alarm fire damages row homes in Carlisle Sunday

Multiple units responded to a fire in a row home on South East Street Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene of a reported kitchen fire in the 100 block around 3:45 p.m., and the call quickly went to a second alarm.

Firefighters put out the fire within minutes, but windows of the structure were broken out for ventilation. Crews also entered adjacent homes, opening windows for ventilation.

Elizabeth Hill, who owns the building at which the fire started, said her children who live there were able to escape the fire safely, although one cat died in the fire and another was rescued. The American Red Cross has been called to assist those displaced by the fire, but Hill said she would also be setting up a Go Fund Me page to help the victims.

“I don’t live here, but it’s the point that they’re going to be displaced for awhile,” she said.

Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, North Middleton, Citizen-Mount Holly, Newville, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale and Carlisle Barracks fire companies responded to the scene, along with the Carlisle Police Department and Carlisle Area Special Fire Police.