School board candidates discuss issues facing Carlisle

Candidates for the Carlisle Area School Board gave some insight into upcoming areas of focus for the school system during a virtual forum Monday evening.

The six candidates who will appear on both the Republican and Democratic ballots in this month’s local primary spoke about post-COVID school plans, disparities between schools and other matters.

Four seats on the school board are on this year’s ballot, with two incumbents – Rick Coplen and Anne Lauritzen – alongside challengers Sue Bower, David Miller, Joanna Birchett and Jerry Stirkey seeking those seats.

The event, put on by the AAUW Carlisle, involved different questions for different candidates, although a number of topics were common to many answers.

Primary among them was how to get students back on track after a year of limited in-person instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lack of social interaction in classrooms “is a risk factor and kids are struggling,” Miller said. But he also stressed, as several candidates did, that the district should also continue to develop its virtual academy for those who prefer it.