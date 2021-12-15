Scalles, George's deal falls through; Scalles expected to close Dec. 18

A deal that would have moved one Carlisle restaurant landmark to another has fallen through, according to Scalles owner Todd Meals.

Meals confirmed Wednesday that the deal his family had been working on with George's Subs & Pizza owner Ernie Merisotis earlier this month ended up dissolving.

"Things didn't come together," Meals said. "There's no hard feelings. It just didn't work out."

Meals said that the information about a possible deal came out a little too early in an effort for his family to be transparent with the workers about what was happening with Scalles. The news regarding a pending sale ended up coming out before the actual arrangement and paperwork were done. Scalles announced the sale in a Facebook post on Dec. 3.

Meals said Scalles is expected to close Dec. 18. That had been a part of the original plan with George's, with George's expected to reopen Jan. 4 at the Scalles location.

Meals doesn't know what will happen with the property, which is owned by his father, but he said they're still trying to work on a "plan b," though what that could entail, he's not sure.

